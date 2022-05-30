Log in
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/30 02:00:00 am EDT
1531.00 JPY   +0.62%
06:49aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Speech Script (PDF/22,132KB)
PU
06:49aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Summary of Q&A (PDF/230KB)
PU
05/29Japan's SoftBank cuts borrowing from Mizuho, Goldman Sachs
RE
Mizuho Financial : Speech Script (PDF/22,132KB)

05/30/2022 | 06:49am EDT
  • Kihara speaking. Thank you very much for taking time. Allow me to make a presentation at this moment.
  • I would like to provide an overview of the financial results on page four.
  • Consolidated Net Business Profits increased JPY53.4 billion YoY to JPY853.1 billion. Customer Groups, all the four in-house companies' revenues grew and JPY678.0 billion was achieved, a record high since introduction of the in-house company system
  • Including reserves from a forward-looking perspective, we provisioned Credit-related Costs of JPY235.1 billion. Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks, as we canceled our funds ahead of time, and as there was impairment from stockholdings, we reported JPY45.7 billion losses.
  • And because of special factors, including tax effects and so forth, we achieved net income attributable to FG of JPY530 billion, up by JPY59.4 billion.
  • CET1 Capital Ratio (Basel III finanalization basis) was 9.3%. Year-end dividend, JPY80 per share, a JPY5 increase from the previous year.
  • Page 5. I said that we achieved a record high. Ever since we established in-house companies in FY2016, we've seen steady progress.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 10:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 B 17 630 M 17 630 M
Net income 2022 555 B 4 368 M 4 368 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 3 856 B 30 343 M 30 343 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 52 420
Free-Float 96,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 521,50 JPY
Average target price 1 902,31 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Kihara Managing Executive Officer
Makoto Umemiya Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Planning
Yasuhiro Sato Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Izumi Kobayashi Co-Chairman
Seiji Imai Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.4.00%30 343
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%239 914
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 576
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939