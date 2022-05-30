Mizuho Financial : Speech Script (PDF/22,132KB)

Kihara speaking. Thank you very much for taking time. Allow me to make a presentation at this moment.
I would like to provide an overview of the financial results on page four.
Consolidated Net Business Profits increased JPY53.4 billion YoY to JPY853.1 billion. Customer Groups, all the four in-house companies' revenues grew and JPY678.0 billion was achieved, a record high since introduction of the in-house company system
Including reserves from a forward-looking perspective, we provisioned Credit-related Costs of JPY235.1 billion. Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks, as we canceled our funds ahead of time, and as there was impairment from stockholdings, we reported JPY45.7 billion losses.
And because of special factors, including tax effects and so forth, we achieved net income attributable to FG of JPY530 billion, up by JPY59.4 billion.
CET1 Capital Ratio (Basel III finanalization basis) was 9.3%. Year-end dividend, JPY80 per share, a JPY5 increase from the previous year.
Page 5. I said that we achieved a record high. Ever since we established in-house companies in FY2016, we've seen steady progress.
