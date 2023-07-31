FY23 Q1 Financial Results (Under Japanese GAAP)
July 31, 2023
This presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward- looking statements do not represent any guarantee of future performance by management.
Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in our most recent Form 20-F and our report on Form 6-K.
Abbreviations
Foreign exchange rate
FG
: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
RBC
: Retail & Business Banking Company
Management accounting
BK
: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
CIBC
: Corporate & Investment
TB
: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
Banking Company
Planned rate
SC
: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
GCIBC: Global Corporate & Investment
USD/JPY
120.00
MSUSA : Mizuho Securities USA LLC
Banking Company
EUR/JPY
132.00
AM-One : Asset Management One Co., Ltd.
GMC
: Global Markets Company
Definitions
AMC
: Asset Management Company
Financial accounting
(TTM at the respective period end)
Jun-22
Mar-23
Jun-23
USD/JPY
136.69
133.54
144.99
EUR/JPY
142.65
145.72
157.56
Financial accounting
Consolidated Net Business Profits
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others
- Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments
- Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gains (Losses) on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated)
G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others)
: G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) - Amortization of Goodwill and other items
Expense ratio
: G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others) ÷ (Consolidated Gross Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs
and others)
Net Income attributable to FG
: Quarterly Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
2 Banks
: BK + TB (on a non-consolidated basis)
Management accounting
Customer Groups
Markets
Group aggregate
Net Business Profits by In-house Company
- Aggregate of RBC, CIBC, GCIBC and AMC
- GMC
- BK + TB + SC + other major subsidiaries on a non-consolidated basis
- Gross Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments
- Amortization of Goodwill and other items
2
Summary of Financial Results
(JPY B)
1
Consolidated Gross Profits +
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1
2 G&A Expenses
(excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others)
Consolidated Net Business Profits +
- Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1
- o/w Customer Groups
- o/w Markets
- (Consolidated Net Business Profits)
- Credit-relatedCosts
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks -
- Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1
- Ordinary Profits
- Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
- Net Income Attributable to FG
（Reference）
- Consolidated ROE4 (over past 12 months)
- Expense ratio (2÷1)
FY23 Q1
YoY
632.0 +38.9
-391.6-33.0
248.7 +11.4
- +8.02
- -22.62
- -5.1
- +92.2
- -13.9
- +89.9
- 3 +16.2
245.1 +85.8
7.5% +2.3%
61.9% +1.5%
- Consolidated Gross Profits
- Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others: Increased mainly due to factors including steady growth of profits in Customer Groups and Markets' Sales & Trading, in addition to Yen depreciation.
- G&A Expenses (excl.Non-RecurringLosses and others) : Increased due to expenses coming from growth areas, mainly outside Japan, in addition to external factors such as Yen depreciation and inflation.
- Consolidated Net Business Profits
- Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others
Increase of 4.8% year-on-year. Main factors include steady growth of profits in Customer Groups, in addition to Yen depreciation.
Progress against annual target of JPY 900.0B at 27.6%.
- Credit-relatedCosts
Costs were limited in Q1. Recorded net reversal from certain customers both in and outside Japan.
- Net Income Attributable to FG
Increase of 53.9% year-on year due to the recovery of Credit- related costs.
Progress against annual target of JPY 610.0B at 40.1%.
1. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others JPY 17.7B (+JPY 16.5B YoY). 2. Figures for YoY are recalculated based on the FY23 management accounting rules.
3. Of which JPY 14.8B are from the cancellation of the Employee Retirement Benefit Trust (+JPY 11.5B YoY). 4. Excl. net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities, preliminary figures.
3
Financial Results by In-house Company
(JPY B)Group aggregate, preliminary figures
Gross Profits
G&A Expenses
Net Business Profits
Net Income
(excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others)
FY23 Q1
YoY1
FY23 Q1
YoY1
FY23 Q1
YoY1
FY23 Q1
YoY1
Customer Groups
442.7
+14.8
-298.9
-11.6
151.6
+8.0
143.4
+70.2
RBC
164.6
+10.2
-156.5
-1.1
9.9
+13.6
4.2
+11.1
CIBC
111.4
+2.5
-53.6
-1.5
59.2
+1.0
66.0
+45.6
GCIBC
153.2
+2.5
-80.3
-8.9
79.5
-5.7
72.4
+14.0
AMC
13.5
-0.4
-8.5
-0.2
3.1
-0.9
0.8
-0.6
Markets (GMC)2
137.1
-10.4
-73.8
-12.4
63.3
-22.6
43.3
-15.9
Banking2
40.3
-27.1
-12.2
-0.9
28.0
-28.1
Sales & Trading
95.5
+16.6
-60.0
-11.3
35.5
+5.4
1. Figures for YoY are recalculated based on the FY23 management accounting rules. 2. Includes Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others of 2 Banks.
4
Overview of Balance Sheet
Consolidated Balance Sheet
（JPY T）
Figures in ( ) represent changes from Mar-23
Non-JPY Balance Sheet2
BK+TB, management accounting
（USD B）
Figures in ( ) represent changes from Mar-23
Total Assets 266 (+11.8)
Customer deposits to loan ratio: 78%
Loans
91 (+2.7)
Deposits/NCDs
Breakdown of Customer deposits:
・ JP Clients (inside + outside Japan): approx. 50%
・ Non-JP Clients (outside Japan): approx. 50%
Securities
44 (+6.7)
JGBs
21.3（+4.0）
Foreign Bonds
12.6（+1.8）
Japanese Stocks
3.3（+0.3）
Other Assets
130 (+2.3)
Cash and Due from Banks
61.3 (-5.8)
o/w Bank of Japan Current
46.5 (-4.6)
Account Balance1
166 (+2.0)
Other Liabilities
90 (+9.4)
Net Assets
9 (+0.3)
Loans3
280.2 (-4.3)
Securities
84.3 (+7.1)
Others
118.6 (-5.9)
Customer deposits3
218.5 (-7.5)
Mid-long term
funding4
86.9 (-0.8)
Market Operations5
116.2 (-0.2)
CD・CP
61.5 (+5.4)
- 2 Banks. 2. FY23 management accounting rules. 3. BK in Japan and subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Brazil and Mexico. 4. Corporate bonds, currency swaps, etc.
- Repos, interbank, Central bank deposits and others.
5
