FY23 Q1 Financial Results (Under Japanese GAAP)

July 31, 2023

This presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward- looking statements do not represent any guarantee of future performance by management.

Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in our most recent Form 20-F and our report on Form 6-K.

Abbreviations

Foreign exchange rate

FG

: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

RBC

: Retail & Business Banking Company

Management accounting

BK

: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

CIBC

: Corporate & Investment

TB

: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Banking Company

Planned rate

SC

: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

GCIBC: Global Corporate & Investment

USD/JPY

120.00

MSUSA : Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Banking Company

EUR/JPY

132.00

AM-One : Asset Management One Co., Ltd.

GMC

: Global Markets Company

Definitions

AMC

: Asset Management Company

Financial accounting

(TTM at the respective period end)

Jun-22

Mar-23

Jun-23

USD/JPY

136.69

133.54

144.99

EUR/JPY

142.65

145.72

157.56

Financial accounting

Consolidated Net Business Profits

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others

  • Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments
  • Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gains (Losses) on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated)

G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others)

: G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) - Amortization of Goodwill and other items

Expense ratio

: G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others) ÷ (Consolidated Gross Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs

and others)

Net Income attributable to FG

: Quarterly Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

2 Banks

: BK + TB (on a non-consolidated basis)

Management accounting

Customer Groups

Markets

Group aggregate

Net Business Profits by In-house Company

  • Aggregate of RBC, CIBC, GCIBC and AMC
  • GMC
  • BK + TB + SC + other major subsidiaries on a non-consolidated basis
  • Gross Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments

- Amortization of Goodwill and other items

2

Summary of Financial Results

(JPY B)

1

Consolidated Gross Profits +

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1

2 G&A Expenses

(excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others)

Consolidated Net Business Profits +

  1. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1
  2. o/w Customer Groups
  3. o/w Markets
  4. (Consolidated Net Business Profits)
  5. Credit-relatedCosts
    Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks -
  6. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1
  7. Ordinary Profits
  1. Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
  2. Net Income Attributable to FG

Reference

  1. Consolidated ROE4 (over past 12 months)
  2. Expense ratio (2÷1)

FY23 Q1

YoY

632.0 +38.9

-391.6-33.0

248.7 +11.4

  1. +8.02
  1. -22.62
  1. -5.1
  1. +92.2
  1. -13.9
  1. +89.9
  1. 3 +16.2

245.1 +85.8

7.5% +2.3%

61.9% +1.5%

  • Consolidated Gross Profits
    • Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others: Increased mainly due to factors including steady growth of profits in Customer Groups and Markets' Sales & Trading, in addition to Yen depreciation.
  • G&A Expenses (excl.Non-RecurringLosses and others) : Increased due to expenses coming from growth areas, mainly outside Japan, in addition to external factors such as Yen depreciation and inflation.
  • Consolidated Net Business Profits
    • Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others

Increase of 4.8% year-on-year. Main factors include steady growth of profits in Customer Groups, in addition to Yen depreciation.

Progress against annual target of JPY 900.0B at 27.6%.

  • Credit-relatedCosts
    Costs were limited in Q1. Recorded net reversal from certain customers both in and outside Japan.
  • Net Income Attributable to FG
    Increase of 53.9% year-on year due to the recovery of Credit- related costs.
    Progress against annual target of JPY 610.0B at 40.1%.

1. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others JPY 17.7B (+JPY 16.5B YoY). 2. Figures for YoY are recalculated based on the FY23 management accounting rules.

3. Of which JPY 14.8B are from the cancellation of the Employee Retirement Benefit Trust (+JPY 11.5B YoY). 4. Excl. net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities, preliminary figures.

3

Financial Results by In-house Company

(JPY B)Group aggregate, preliminary figures

Gross Profits

G&A Expenses

Net Business Profits

Net Income

(excl. Non-Recurring Losses and others)

FY23 Q1

YoY1

FY23 Q1

YoY1

FY23 Q1

YoY1

FY23 Q1

YoY1

Customer Groups

442.7

+14.8

-298.9

-11.6

151.6

+8.0

143.4

+70.2

RBC

164.6

+10.2

-156.5

-1.1

9.9

+13.6

4.2

+11.1

CIBC

111.4

+2.5

-53.6

-1.5

59.2

+1.0

66.0

+45.6

GCIBC

153.2

+2.5

-80.3

-8.9

79.5

-5.7

72.4

+14.0

AMC

13.5

-0.4

-8.5

-0.2

3.1

-0.9

0.8

-0.6

Markets (GMC)2

137.1

-10.4

-73.8

-12.4

63.3

-22.6

43.3

-15.9

Banking2

40.3

-27.1

-12.2

-0.9

28.0

-28.1

Sales & Trading

95.5

+16.6

-60.0

-11.3

35.5

+5.4

1. Figures for YoY are recalculated based on the FY23 management accounting rules. 2. Includes Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others of 2 Banks.

4

Overview of Balance Sheet

Consolidated Balance Sheet

JPY T

Figures in ( ) represent changes from Mar-23

Non-JPY Balance Sheet2

BK+TB, management accounting

USD B

Figures in ( ) represent changes from Mar-23

Total Assets 266 (+11.8)

Customer deposits to loan ratio: 78%

Loans

91 (+2.7)

Deposits/NCDs

Breakdown of Customer deposits:

JP Clients (inside + outside Japan): approx. 50%

Non-JP Clients (outside Japan): approx. 50%

Securities

44 (+6.7)

JGBs

21.3+4.0

Foreign Bonds

12.6+1.8

Japanese Stocks

3.3+0.3

Other Assets

130 (+2.3)

Cash and Due from Banks

61.3 (-5.8)

o/w Bank of Japan Current

46.5 (-4.6)

Account Balance1

166 (+2.0)

Other Liabilities

90 (+9.4)

Net Assets

9 (+0.3)

Loans3

280.2 (-4.3)

Securities

84.3 (+7.1)

Others

118.6 (-5.9)

Customer deposits3

218.5 (-7.5)

Mid-long term

funding4

86.9 (-0.8)

Market Operations5

116.2 (-0.2)

CDCP

61.5 (+5.4)

  1. 2 Banks. 2. FY23 management accounting rules. 3. BK in Japan and subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Brazil and Mexico. 4. Corporate bonds, currency swaps, etc.
  1. Repos, interbank, Central bank deposits and others.

5

