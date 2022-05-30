Mizuho Financial : Summary of Q&A (PDF/230KB)

FY2021 Financial Results Presentation: Summary of Q&A

Results and challenges of the 5-Year Business Plan

In the first three years of the 5-Year Business Plan, we have made a lot of achievements, mainly in business, which are reflected in our earnings. On the other hand, due to the IT system failures, we were not able to sufficiently work on new things. This awareness of challenges has led to initiatives for corporate culture and DX. There are also challenges in addressing existing business areas. For example, retail corporate business has transferred to reorganized branch network, and while improvements have been seen by enhancement of expertise through the separation between corporate and retail, and sharing of know-how, there is still room for further growth in supporting innovative companies and sustainable finance. In such business areas, it is necessary to identify growth areas and review strategies. In addition, there are challenges related to human resources, such as investment in human resources, employee-friendly work environments, and women empowerment.

Earnings outlook and increase/decrease factors, volatility

As for the FY22 Earnings Outlook and increase/decrease factors, please see page 12. For the overall Customer Groups, due to effects such as the increase in costs for stable business operations, FY22 Net Business Profits will temporarily decrease. However, from FY23 onward, we aim to achieve Net Business Profits of more than those of FY21 and 22.

As for Markets, although the carry gains of foreign bond portfolio will decrease due to a reduction in position in banking, the losses on sales is not expected to be the same level as in FY21, and both are expected to be offset. We are reducing our position in the foreign bond portfolio (p.46), and we are considering the interest rate risks are sufficiently controllable. In addition, S&T has business opportunities in light of the uncertain market environment, and we plan to increase profits compared to FY21, and increase Net Business Profits for the whole market division YoY.

About Expenses

We will continue our efforts to reduce expenses.

In FY21, we worked to reduce FM and personnel costs and reduced JPY 18 billion excluding special factors such as the FX effects. On the other hand, expenses in FY22 will increase as a whole due to the expected increase in stable business operations and growth investment. We aim to maintain expense ratio at around 60% by increasing Gross Profits in improving productivity and allocating personnel to growth areas.

In the FY22 budget, the impact on expenses in IT system failures (p. 8) is expected, but the impact on expenses after FY23 is not expected at the moment.

