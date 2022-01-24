Mizuho Financial : Summary of Q&A (PDF/252KB)

Summary of Q&A Answerers Izumi Kobayashi FG Chairman of the Board of Directors Tatsuo Kainaka FG Member of the Board of Directors Chairman of the Nominating Committee Masahiro Kihara FG Senior Executive Officer New Group CEO Koji Fujiwara BK President & CEO Masahiko Kato BK New President & CEO Koji Yonei FG Senior Executive Officer Co-Head of IT & Systems Group 1. Governance Q. Regarding the appointment of the new managerial personnel. To what extent did you consider the balance between the legacy three banks and the promotion of external human resources? (Kainaka) More than 20 years has already passed since the integration of the legacy three banks, and awareness of the legacy banks has become extremely weak even among the employees. If you mean the Nominating Committee considered maintaining that kind of balance and control by the Industrial Bank of Japan in personnel selection in this kind of crisis situation, I would be disqualified as a member of the Nominating Committee if I did that. The committee always makes sure to genuinely consider who is the person most suitable to be the CEO, Chairman and Mizuho Bank President, respectively, in order to appoint the right people to the right positions. Regarding the promotion of external human resources, naturally we have the option of inviting external people to be the CEO. This time, in the process of considering new CEO candidates, we made a request to an external research agency and they made a list of candidates, and at that stage there were a few external candidates on the list. Then we entered the specific consideration stage but, as we expected, expert knowledge is necessary to serve as the CEO of a megabank, and we thought it was challenging for a person with no knowledge at all to come from outside and serve in this role. On the other hand, we considered various people to see if there were any candidates possessing that kind of specialist knowledge, but unfortunately there were no

people suitable for the position, so we went with an internal promotion. Note that the external research agency was also of the opinion that the promotion of external human resources is difficult. The situation is largely the same regarding the appointment of the Chairman (Kaicho) as well. Q. You state that Mr. Shimono, an Honorary Advisor of IBM Japan, is to take up the positions of Mizuho Financial Group Executive Officer in Charge of Specially Assigned Matters and Mizuho Bank Member of the Board of Director, but what are those specially assigned matters? Furthermore, I would like you to tell us about the background to inviting him. (Kihara) We definitely want him to look at the architecture and quality of the IT systems, including at Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust Bank, Mizuho Securities, and Mizuho Research & Technologies, from a broad perspective, and look at our technologies, development and business conditions, etc., and then give us advice on what kinds of resource allocations are appropriate. Q. What kinds of specific initiatives will you take in order to strengthen the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors? (Kobayashi) Firstly, regarding the enhancement of personnel. I am not talking about the current business improvement plan; we have constantly discussed what kinds of skills, including the skills matrix, and what kind of experience a person needs to be matched to supervision within the CG (Corporate Governance) Code. In that context, we asked Mr. Shimono, who has IT systems expertise, to come to Mizuho Bank. Going forward, in forums for supervision and execution, I intend to consider the human resources necessary for governance enhancement. Having said that, my second point is that it is not realistic to invite all of the people who have the skills to be Board of Directors. I will actively utilize external knowledge as appropriate on each occasion and receive advice. Regarding getting verification of what we are doing, we intend to work on this well in advance.

Q. How are you responding to the problems concerning the Board of Directors indicated in the administrative actions on November 26 (the indication that the Board of Directors has not sufficiently discussed the ideal types of candidates for major managerial personnel)? (Kobayashi) When we appointed the previous CEOs and on the occasions when we appointed the business management team, as a committee centered on Outside Directors, we carried out personnel selection from the perspectives that the candidate had to sufficiently meet the personnel requirements, and was suitable for the issues faced by Mizuho at that time. However, a point for reflection is whether we could have held deeper discussions about the skills of the business management team overall, the character of the candidate, and how to build the strongest team by having members who complement each other. On the other hand, I am strongly aware of the fact that it is extremely challenging for the holding company to ascertain the information of all of the frontline sites. I believe that what is important here is that the subsidiaries in each business operation implement their respective governance thoroughly, and then we share and understand the resulting information. If you ask whether we were sufficiently cautious regarding the governance of each business format subsidiary in our large group, I have extremely strong remorse that we have not been sufficiently cautious yet. Q. Have you been able to fulfil your role as an Outside Director serving as the Chairman of the Board of Directors? What kinds of discussions have there been in the board of directors regarding the distortions and adverse effects which occur when advancing cost structure reforms? (Kobayashi) Concerning the IT systems, we have held discussions over many years on the grounds that the stable introduction of MINORI is an extremely big issue. On the other hand, I think it is clearly a matter for reflection that there were insufficient discussions regarding what kind of framework would be used and where the load would be imposed after the introduction and stable operation of MINORI; that is, there were no discussions specialized in this area and no reports about the present conditions in the field were made to the Meeting of the Board of Directors, although there were questions asked about whether the people in the field were all right in the discussions of the personnel plan. Regarding this point, the mechanisms regarding the governance of each business operation

subsidiary were not sufficient, as I stated earlier. Also, I think another factor was that due to COVID-19 the field visits by Outside Directors that had been made previously and the forums for discussions with a variety of people, including the heads of the legal entities, were extremely reduced. The Outside Directors launch a system failures response verification committee after system problems have occurred, and they have held this committee seven times since last year. The system failures themselves are unambiguously a problem on the execution side, but we have discussed many times in the system failures response verification committee the issue of whether the execution side is implementing an appropriate response. However, we do not think that is sufficient yet. We have completed the present improvement plan, but this is a plan, and the important issue is whether we can really execute it. Going forward, we Members of the Board of Directors intend to take responsibility for verifying whether the plan really is being executed, whether it is having an effect, whether it is sufficient, and whether there is anything that needs to be newly added due to changes in the environment. Q. At a time when ESG investment is thriving, is there a possibility that going forward you will review the 8 Honorary Advisors evaluated as a negative in terms of governance? (Kainaka) As the Chairman of the Nominating Committee, I do not make decisions about the advisor system in particular, but I will answer from the perspective of what I think as a Board of Director. Regarding the indication that this is a negative point as seen by the investors, I will consider the matter taking into account those kinds of opinions, but naturally I think that the reality of the situation is also important. In the end, I think the problem is whether those advisors are involved in the business management and having a bad impact, and I ask you to accept that nothing of that nature has occurred in Mizuho. (Kihara) The advisors are not involved in the business management at all. Consequently, I think that perhaps it is a matter of how to refer to the names, etc., but I intend to sincerely accept and think about the opinions we have received.