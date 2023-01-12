Advanced search
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
01:00:00 2023-01-12 am EST
2007.50 JPY   +5.41%
05:04aStronger Yen Blunts Tokyo Stock Market
MT
01/05BOJ's policy tweak hasn't led to lending windfall, Mizuho head says
RE
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Friday
MT
Mizuho Financial Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase SInce March 2020 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 03:13pm EST
Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR (MFG) is currently at $3.14, up $0.25 or 8.45%


--Would be highest close since June 7, 2021, when it closed at $3.14

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 9.39%

--Currently up three of the past five days

--Up 10.74% month-to-date

--Up 10.74% year-to-date

--Down 79.17% from its all-time closing high of $15.10 on Jan. 22, 2007

--Up 10.74% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it closed at $2.84

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 48.35% from its 52-week closing low of $2.12 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $3.15; highest intraday level since June 7, 2021, when it hit $3.15

--Up 8.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.16%


All data as of 2:49:51 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1512ET

2022Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial G..
MT
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 30, 20..
MS
2022Toshiba bidder JIP still hasn't secured firm commitments from lenders, sources say
RE
2022Mizuho Financial Turns to Fiscal H1 Loss amid Mounting Expenses, Loss in Trading Accoun..
MT
2022Japan's biggest banks to raise housing loan rates after BOJ's policy tweak
RE
2022Mizuho Financial : Strengthening initiatives for achieving net zero by 2050
PU
2022Japan ex-top finance official Nakao says BOJ adjustments will smooth change of governor
RE
Financials
Sales 2023 2 238 B 17 251 M 17 251 M
Net income 2023 561 B 4 321 M 4 321 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,04x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 5 088 B 39 212 M 39 212 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 51 867
Free-Float 96,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 007,50 JPY
Average target price 2 056,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Kihara President, Group CEO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Planning
Yasuhiro Sato Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Izumi Kobayashi Co-Chairman
Seiji Imai Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.2.61%36 427
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.36%409 563
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.80%275 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%162 860
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 564