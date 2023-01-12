Mizuho Financial Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase SInce March 2020 -- Data Talk

Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR (MFG) is currently at $3.14, up $0.25 or 8.45%

--Would be highest close since June 7, 2021, when it closed at $3.14

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 9.39%

--Currently up three of the past five days

--Up 10.74% month-to-date

--Up 10.74% year-to-date

--Down 79.17% from its all-time closing high of $15.10 on Jan. 22, 2007

--Up 10.74% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it closed at $2.84

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 48.35% from its 52-week closing low of $2.12 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $3.15; highest intraday level since June 7, 2021, when it hit $3.15

--Up 8.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.16%

All data as of 2:49:51 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1512ET