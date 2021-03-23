Mizuho Financial : Appointment of the membership of the System Failure Special Investigative Committee

On March 17, 2021, Mizuho Financial Group announced the establishment of a System Failure Special Investigative Committee. Today, our Board of Directors approved a resolution to appoint all of the members of the Committee.

Details are as follows:

Chair : Shuji Iwamura (Attorney at Law, Tokyo Flex Law Office) Members : Keiko Unotoro (Specially Appointed Professor, Faculty of Business Administration of Toyo Gakuen University) Seiji Nishikawa (Member of Board of the Directors, Docomo Systems, Inc.) Naoki Kadotani (Attorney at Law, T&K Partners)

Committee member selection is in accordance with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations' 'Guidelines on the Use of Independent Committees for Corporate Misconduct' (published July 15, 2010 and amended December 17, 2010).

Mizuho Financial Group and Mizuho Bank will fully cooperate with the System Failure Special Investigative Committee's investigation.

