Mizuho Financial : Change of Executive Officer

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following change of an Executive Officer of the following entity within the Group:
[Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)]
[Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHBK)]
|
Name
|
New Position
(Effective as of March 10, 2021)
|
Current Position
|
Mitsuhiro Kanazawa
|
Executive Officer
|
In Charge of Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group
|
Executive Officer
|
General Manager of Risk Management Department
|
