Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Summary 
Summary

Mizuho Financial : Change of Executive Officer

03/17/2021
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following change of an Executive Officer of the following entity within the Group:

[Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)]
Name New Position
(Effective as of March 10, 2021) 		Current Position
Mitsuhiro Kanazawa Executive Officer In Charge of Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group Executive Officer General Manager of Risk Management Department
[Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHBK)]
Name New Position
(Effective as of March 10, 2021) 		Current Position
Mitsuhiro Kanazawa Executive Officer In Charge of Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group Executive Officer General Manager of Risk Management Department

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 114 B 19 365 M 19 365 M
Net income 2021 392 B 3 593 M 3 593 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 4 141 B 37 985 M 37 943 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 57 264
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 691,54 JPY
Last Close Price 1 633,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.24.93%38 362
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.81%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.18%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.59%205 422
