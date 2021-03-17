Mizuho Financial : Change of Executive Officer

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following change of an Executive Officer of the following entity within the Group:

Name New Position

(Effective as of March 10, 2021) Current Position Mitsuhiro Kanazawa Executive Officer In Charge of Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group Executive Officer General Manager of Risk Management Department

