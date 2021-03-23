Mizuho Financial : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces changes of Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers (including changes in their areas of responsibility, etc.) of the following entities within the Group :

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB)

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC)

Mizuho Research & Technologies, Ltd. (MHRT)

