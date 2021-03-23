Log in
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Mizuho Financial : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

03/23/2021
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces changes of Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers (including changes in their areas of responsibility, etc.) of the following entities within the Group :

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK)
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB)
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC)
Mizuho Research & Technologies, Ltd. (MHRT)

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 04:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
