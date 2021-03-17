Mizuho Financial : Changes of Executive Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes of an Executive Officers of the following entity within the Group:
[Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)]
[Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHBK)]
|
Name
|
New Position
(Effective as of April 1, 2021)
|
Current Position
|
Fumio Tajima
|
Resigned
|
|
Executive Officer
|
General Manager of Global Products Coordination Department
[Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB)]
|
Name
|
New Position
(Effective as of April 1, 2021)
|
Current Position
|
Fumio Tajima
|
Resigned
|
|
Executive Officer
|
General Manager of Global Products Coordination Department
[Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC)]
|
Name
|
New Position
(Effective as of April 1, 2021)
|
Current Position
|
Tooru Koike
|
Resigned
|
|
Deputy President & Executive Officer
|
Head of Business Promotion
|
Name
|
New Position
(Effective as of April 1, 2021)
|
Current Position
|
Kenji Tsujitsugu
|
Resigned
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
In Charge of Global Investment Banking Business
