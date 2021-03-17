Mizuho Financial : Changes of Executive Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes of an Executive Officers of the following entity within the Group:

Name New Position

(Effective as of April 1, 2021) Current Position Fumio Tajima Resigned Executive Officer General Manager of Global Products Coordination Department

Name New Position

(Effective as of April 1, 2021) Current Position Fumio Tajima Resigned Executive Officer General Manager of Global Products Coordination Department

Name New Position

(Effective as of April 1, 2021) Current Position Tooru Koike Resigned Deputy President & Executive Officer Head of Business Promotion

Name New Position

(Effective as of April 1, 2021) Current Position Kenji Tsujitsugu Resigned Managing Executive Officer In Charge of Global Investment Banking Business

PDF for print (PDF/127KB)