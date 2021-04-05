Log in
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mizuho Financial : Japan's Mizuho says to revise contingency plan for system failure after recent glitches

04/05/2021 | 03:26am EDT
Mizuho Financial Group's Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc will revise its contingency plan for a system failure by the end of June, the lender said on Monday, after it suffered four system glitches during a two-week period from February to March.

Mizuho, Japan's third largest lender by assets, will hold a news briefing at 0900 GMT, which will be attended by Chief Executive Tatsufumi Sakai, the bank said.

Mizuho reported a large-scale system breakdown on Feb. 28, affecting 4,318 automated teller machines (ATMs) out of 5,395 nationwide, leaving thousands of bank cards and passbooks stuck inside the devices. The bank also suffered two minor system glitches at ATMs on March 3 and 7.

The latest issue on March 11 was a hardware problem at its data centre, which delayed 263 foreign currency-denominated remittances for corporate clients, worth 50 billion yen ($451.6 million).

Mizuho later said it set up a third-party committee to investigate the series of system troubles.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said the Financial Services Agency accepted a report from Mizuho at the end of March. But the content was not disclosed to the public.

Mizuho started operating its current system in July 2019 after spending more than 400 billion yen to develop it, following large-scale system glitches in 2002 and 2011. ($1 = 110.7100 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 114 B 19 108 M 19 108 M
Net income 2021 399 B 3 604 M 3 604 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 4 011 B 36 237 M 36 246 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 57 264
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 745,77 JPY
Last Close Price 1 582,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.20.99%36 237
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%469 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%340 690
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%284 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 033
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.93%195 685
