Mizuho Financial : Japan's Mizuho says to revise contingency plan for system failure after recent glitches

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc
will revise its contingency plan for a system failure
by the end of June, the lender said on Monday, after it suffered
four system glitches during a two-week period from February to
March.
Mizuho, Japan's third largest lender by assets, will hold a
news briefing at 0900 GMT, which will be attended by Chief
Executive Tatsufumi Sakai, the bank said.
Mizuho reported a large-scale system breakdown on Feb. 28,
affecting 4,318 automated teller machines (ATMs) out of 5,395
nationwide, leaving thousands of bank cards and passbooks stuck
inside the devices. The bank also suffered two minor system
glitches at ATMs on March 3 and 7.
The latest issue on March 11 was a hardware problem at its
data centre, which delayed 263 foreign currency-denominated
remittances for corporate clients, worth 50 billion yen ($451.6
million).
Mizuho later said it set up a third-party committee to
investigate the series of system troubles.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said the Financial Services Agency
accepted a report from Mizuho at the end of March. But the
content was not disclosed to the public.
Mizuho started operating its current system in July 2019
after spending more than 400 billion yen to develop it,
following large-scale system glitches in 2002 and 2011.
($1 = 110.7100 yen)
