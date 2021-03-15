Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mizuho Financial : to postpone bank unit's change at helm after slew of system failures - media

03/15/2021 | 11:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc will postpone replacing the head of its core banking unit to deal with a run of embarassing system failures over the past two weeks, domestic media reported.

The country's third largest lender by assets had said it would replace Mizuho Bank CEO Koji Fujiwara with managing director Masahiko Kato from April as part of efforts to bring in younger management.

A Mizuho spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports of the postponed leadership change by Kyodo news agency and other media.

Since late February Mizuho has suffered three ATM-related glitches as well as problems last Thursday that resulted in delays to foreign currency-dominated remittances, mainly affecting corporate customers.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the system failures were a major problem that erodes customer trust.

Tatsufumi Sakai, chief executive of Mizuho Financial Group, plans to hold a briefing on the system failures this month, Mizuho said.

Mizuho experienced large-scale system glitches in 2002 and 2011. It started operating its current system in July 2019 after spending more than 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion) on its development.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
03/15MIZUHO FINANCIAL  : to postpone bank unit's change at helm after slew of system ..
RE
03/15MIZUHO FINANCIAL  : to postpone bank unit's change at helm after slew of system ..
RE
03/15MIZUHO FINANCIAL  : system failures erode customers' trust, Japan finmin says
RE
03/15MIZUHO FINANCIAL  : eyes delay of banking arm's leadership change after glitches
AQ
03/12UPDATE3 : Mizuho hit by 4th glitch in 2 weeks, pressure mounts on management
AQ
03/12UPDATE2 : Mizuho hit by 4th glitch in 2 weeks, pressure mounts on management
AQ
03/12MIZUHO FINANCIAL  : System glitch at Mizuho Bank leads to remittance delay
RE
03/09FACTBOX : The foreign firms doing business in Myanmar
RE
03/09FACTBOX : The foreign firms doing business in Myanmar
RE
03/05TOSHIBA  : Top Toshiba shareholder gets further support for proposed investigati..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 114 B 19 361 M 19 361 M
Net income 2021 392 B 3 592 M 3 592 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 4 183 B 38 362 M 38 318 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 57 264
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 691,54 JPY
Last Close Price 1 650,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.26.20%37 332
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.27%476 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.55%327 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.33%286 597
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.22%208 929
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.84%206 067