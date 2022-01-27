Mizuho Financial : recognized in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

We are delighted to announce that, on January 26, 2022, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Tatsufumi Sakai) was chosen to be included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

As global investors seek to analyze a wider range of information when assessing a firm's reputation, value, and performance, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index brings a new level of clarity and awareness to community engagement and corporate governance information in terms of gender equality. This year, 418 companies from 45 countries (including 12 Japanese companies) were selected. We received this honor for the sixth year in a row.

This year, we were recognized for our inclusive corporate culture and our expanded information disclosure. We believe that this was due to the overall evaluation of our initiatives to promote work-life balance, including our facilitation of diverse and flexible work styles through remote work and our support for employees balancing work and childcare, as well as our proactive disclosure of information on various initiatives advancing diversity and inclusion.

Mizuho joined the 30% Club Japan in June 2021. Through this channel, we will accelerate our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, including the advancement of women, with even stronger leadership from senior management. We will continue to listen to our employees, who come from a variety of different backgrounds, and create an environment that maximizes the diverse perspectives, ideas, and abilities of each and every employee, while also striving to sustainably enhance our corporate value.



