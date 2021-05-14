Mizuho profit beats estimates, sees credit costs halving this year

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc
reported on Friday its net profit more than doubled for
the fourth quarter, during which it suffered some system
failures and booked a trading loss related to the collapse of
U.S. investment fund Archegos.
Mizuho, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, said profit
for the March 31-ending quarter came in at 116.6 billion yen
($1.07 billion). That compared with an average profit estimate
of 79.95 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
While Japanese banks have been struggling with a low-rate
environment and shrinking population, they have seen an increase
in lending due to the COVID-19 pandemic since last year as
companies rushed to borrow.
Bank lending in Japan rose 4.8% in April from a year
earlier, according to data compiled by the Bank of
Japan.
Mizuho's full-year profit rose 5% to 471 billion yen. That
compared with an average estimate of 411.39 billion yen from
nine analysts polled by Refinitiv.
The bank booked 205 billion yen of credit-related costs in
the year amid the pandemic, slightly up from an initially
expected 200 billion yen.
In the current business year ending in March 2022, the
lender expects 510 billion yen in net income, while it predicts
100 billion yen of credit-related costs.
Mizuho suffered four systems glitches during two weeks in
February and March, including one that knocked out thousands of
ATMs and left customers irate after the machines ate their
cards. A third-party committee has been investigating the
issue.
Its securities unit said last month the financial group had
booked about 10 billion yen trading loss in its U.S. business.
While it didn't name the client, sources said the loss came from
its Archegos exposure.
Mizuho is the first among major Japanese lenders to report
results. Bigger rivals Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc are
scheduled to announce their results later on Friday and on
Monday, respectively.
($1 = 109.4400 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)