MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Mizuho raises FY profit outlook due to lower-than-expected credit costs

11/12/2020 | 02:36am EST

* H1 net profit 215.5 bln yen vs 287.7 bln yen year prior

* H1 credit-related costs at 81.2 bln yen

* Revises full-year forecast to 350 bln yen from 320 bln yen

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, revised upward its full-year profit forecast, as the bank booked less-than expected credit-related costs for the first half-year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full year through March, Mizuho revised its profit forecast to 350 billion yen from 320 billion yen, compared with the 363.2 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Mizuho reported its half-year net profit fell 25% due partly to rising credit-related costs amid the pandemic. April-September profit was 215.5 billion yen ($2.05 billion) compared with 287.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

While Mizuho had estimated 200 billion yen of credit-related costs for the current financial year, it booked 81.2 billion yen of the costs for the first six months through September.

Japanese banks have been struggling with ultra-low interest rates for years, and the three major lenders - Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - have said credit-related costs this year would reach levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

As the outbreak has pushed companies to borrow money from banks, Mizuho's net interest income came in at 440 billion yen for the six months, a 16.9% rise from a year earlier.

Mizuho is also open to mezzanine financing such as subordinated debt and preferred stocks, with such financing requests reaching more than 1 trillion yen so far, the chief executive of Mizuho Bank Koji Fujiwara had told Reuters.

Peers MUFG and SMFG are scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings on Friday. ($1 = 105.1700 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.94% 459 End-of-day quote.-22.62%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.74% 1444.5 End-of-day quote.-14.17%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.59% 3165 End-of-day quote.-21.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 008 B 19 078 M 19 078 M
Net income 2021 353 B 3 357 M 3 357 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Yield 2021 5,19%
Capitalization 3 663 B 34 701 M 34 806 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 57 264
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 573,57 JPY
Last Close Price 1 444,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-14.17%34 701
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.66%355 177
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.50%257 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.37%239 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.02%195 399
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.01%164 985
