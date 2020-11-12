Mizuho raises FY profit outlook due to lower-than-expected credit costs

* H1 net profit 215.5 bln yen vs 287.7 bln yen year prior
* H1 credit-related costs at 81.2 bln yen
* Revises full-year forecast to 350 bln yen from 320 bln yen
TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group,
Japan's third-largest lender by assets, revised upward its
full-year profit forecast, as the bank booked less-than expected
credit-related costs for the first half-year despite the
COVID-19 pandemic.
For the full year through March, Mizuho revised its profit
forecast to 350 billion yen from 320 billion yen, compared with
the 363.2 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts compiled
by Refinitiv.
Mizuho reported its half-year net profit fell 25% due partly
to rising credit-related costs amid the pandemic.
April-September profit was 215.5 billion yen ($2.05 billion)
compared with 287.7 billion yen in the same period a year
earlier.
While Mizuho had estimated 200 billion yen of credit-related
costs for the current financial year, it booked 81.2 billion yen
of the costs for the first six months through September.
Japanese banks have been struggling with ultra-low interest
rates for years, and the three major lenders - Mizuho,
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc - have said credit-related costs
this year would reach levels not seen since the global financial
crisis.
As the outbreak has pushed companies to borrow money from
banks, Mizuho's net interest income came in at 440 billion yen
for the six months, a 16.9% rise from a year earlier.
Mizuho is also open to mezzanine financing such as
subordinated debt and preferred stocks, with such financing
requests reaching more than 1 trillion yen so far, the chief
executive of Mizuho Bank Koji Fujiwara had told
Reuters.
Peers MUFG and SMFG are scheduled to announce second-quarter
earnings on Friday.
($1 = 105.1700 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)