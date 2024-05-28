(2) Other matters regarding the Independent Auditor

Policy for determination of dismissal or non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor

Dismissal

The Audit Committee determines the content of proposals regarding the dismissal of an Independent Auditor to be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders in the case where it is expected that the audit of financial statements or other items may be seriously affected by that Independent Auditor's actions; namely, where such Independent Auditor is recognized to fall under any of the Items in Article 340, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and other matters that may affect the audit of financial statements or other items. The Audit Committee dismisses an Independent Auditor upon the unanimous consent of all members of the Audit Committee in the case where such Independent Auditor is recognized to fall under any of the Items in Article 340, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and the Audit Committee decides that the Independent Auditor in question should be promptly dismissed. In such a case, the members of the Audit Committee designated by the Audit Committee will report the dismissal of the Independent Auditor in question and the reason for such dismissal at the first general meeting of shareholders called after such dismissal.

Non-reappointment

The Audit Committee determines the content of proposals regarding the non- reappointment of an Independent Auditor to be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders in the case where the Audit Committee decides that it is reasonable to change the Independent Auditor to another Independent Auditor who is more capable of being entrusted with the duties of an Independent Auditor of the group, even though the system or other such framework that ensures (i) the appropriate implementation of the method of the audit and the results thereof and (ii) the appropriate accomplishment of duties conducted by the Independent Auditors is maintained at a level generally recognized to be adequate.

b. Principal majority-owned subsidiaries and other subsidiaries audited by any certified public accountant or audit corporation other than the Independent Auditor of Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho International plc and twelve (12) other companies among Mizuho Financial Group's principal majority-owned subsidiaries and other subsidiaries are subject to audits (limited to the audits under the provisions of the Companies Act or the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (including any foreign law equivalent to either of these laws)) by audit corporations (including entities with equivalent qualifications in the relevant foreign country) other than the Independent Auditor of Mizuho Financial Group.