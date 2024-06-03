June 2024

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho and LSEG to collaborate in carbon credit area

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Masahiro Kihara), one of Japan's

leading global financial institutions, and London Stock Exchange Group (CEO: David Schwimmer; LSEG) announce an agreement to collaborate to support growth in the carbon credit market.

LSEG has established a Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) designation for funds and companies investing in decarbonization projects expected to generate carbon credits (subject to requirements). As generated carbon credits can be issued as dividends, investing in funds or companies listed under the VCM designation enables investors to secure a long-term supply of carbon credits.

Under this agreement, Mizuho and LSEG will work together to unlock opportunities for Mizuho clients to access investment funds and companies that have been provided with the VCM designation. Additionally, Mizuho and LSEG will engage in activities such as providing information about carbon credits to Mizuho clients. Mizuho and LSEG view carbon credits as a funding mechanism that can accelerate decarbonization efforts, and through this collaboration we aim to contribute to global decarbonization initiatives.

This agreement is part of the collaboration between our two companies in the field of sustainability, which was announced in November 2022.

Mizuho is strengthening our sustainability action efforts to realize a sustainable society. Leveraging our expertise as a comprehensive financial services group, we are proactively developing and providing a variety of solutions that contribute to the sustainability transformation of our clients.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. At the centre of global financial markets, LSEG is a strategic enabler of sustainable economic growth, accelerating the just transition to net zero, growing the green economy, and creating inclusive economic