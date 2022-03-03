Mizuho Leasing : Integrated report 2020

Challenging for Further Leap Forward & Value Creation
Sixth Mid-term Management Plan
Desired Future Image of the Mizuho Leasing Group
The Group has rolled out the Sixth Mid-term Management Plan covering a five-year period from April 2019.
Under the plan, we will continue to
Mindset of each employee
Action Guidelines
The Three Cs
Challenge
How the Group should be and
stakeholders the Group should consider
Clients
Employees
Shareholders
Society
Management Policy
1. Respond to customers' needs and provide precise and prompt services by combining the Group's total strength.
Corporate Philosophy
We aim to be a Group which
contributes to society by offering valued financial services which lead to future prosperity.
promote business together with clients and initiatives in focus areas in response to changes in social and industrial structures that have been implemented to date. At the same time, we will offer new solutions as a business development partner for clients in widely expanded business fields in Japan and overseas through alliances with strategic business partners and take on the challenge of co - creating value with clients and expanding business overseas with new business bases.
Change
Create
2. Endeavor to further enhance the Group's reputation and credibility among shareholders and in the market.
3. Strive to create a dynamic corporate culture full of energy and vitality in which proactive, ambitious human resources are fostered and promoted.
4. Comply with the law and its spirit, and aim to be a Group which always recognizes its social responsibility and secures understanding and sympathy from society.
Vision
Value-creating company tackling challenges together with clients
Flow for realization of the vision
Promote business
Tackle new business
Thorough client-oriented
domains transcending
Fulfill corporate social
together with clients as
approach
the framework of
responsibility
their partner
financing
01
02
Trajectory of the Mizuho Leasing Group
The Mizuho Leasing Group has developed its operations primarily in leasing and installment sales̶the financing of physical items. In addition to financing related to capital expenditure, including industrial and factory equipment, information and communication equipment and medical equipment, we are expanding the scope of our business activities through initiatives in businesses to involve in commercial distributions and a broad range of financial sectors and through M&A activities, as we proactively engage in business in Japan and overseas.
Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen)
Operating Assets (Billions of yen)
*The graph shows results from FY2004 onwards after the Company's listing.
1,211.3
1,092.2
953.7
1,031.2
985.0
928.6
935.2
2006
813.5
2005
Acquires shares of Dai-ichi Leasing Co., Ltd.
Designated an issue on the
9,025
First Section of the Tokyo
8,984
2004
Stock Exchange.
7,981
7,799
Shares listed on the Second
7,019
Section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange.
5,591
4,296
3,348
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
Value Creation by the Mizuho Leasing Group
Growth Strategy
Strength to Support Growth
Consolidated Financial Data and Corporate Information
2,090.3
2,021.4
1,683.0
1,581.0
1,608.7
17,512
1,432.3
16,594
1,343.0
1,263.1
2012
13,643
Acquires shares in Mizuho-Toshiba
Leasing Company, Limited.
12,414
8,920
10,531
11,144
11,609
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 20182019
The Group's Contributions to Society
Sustained growth of companies, industries & technologies
1969 Mizuho Leasing Company is established as a general leasing company under an initiative by The Industrial Bank of Japan, Ltd. (now Mizuho Bank, Ltd.), with the participation of major companies representing Japanese industries.
Establishment of social infrastructure
1972 Begins vendor leases of construction equipment as a pioneer in that field.
1993 Establishes a subsidiary specialized in real estate leasing.
Globalization/improvement in
Health & welfare
Climate change, environmental
mobility
load reduction
Begins leasing business in Thailand in 1 9 9 2,
2000 Business department specializing in medi-
2012 Business department specializing in en-
the Philippines in 1 9 9 8, China in 2 0 0 8, and
cal and welfare services is established.
vironmental business promotion is established.
Indonesia in 2010. Participates in aircraft op-
erating lease business in 2016.
03
04
Value Creation by the Mizuho Leasing Group
Growth Strategy
Strength to Support Growth
Consolidated Financial Data and Corporate Information
Trajectory of the Mizuho Leasing Group
Net Income Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
30,000
March 2019
Enters into capital and business alliance with Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and alliance in leasing and financing business with Marubeni Corporation.
- Becomes an equity-method affiliate of the Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
- Acquires shares of Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation, beginning joint management with Marubeni Corporation.
October 2019
Company name is changed from IBJ Leasing Co., Ltd. to Mizuho Leasing
Co., Ltd.
March 2020
Acquires equity interests of PLM Fleet, LLC, the largest U.S. frozen/
refrigerated trailer leasing and rental company, and of Aircastle Limited,
a major U.S. aircraft leasing company, launching joint management of
overseas asset financing business with Marubeni Corporation.
April 2020
17,512
Acquires shares of RICOH LEASING COMPANY, LTD., launching business
alliance with Ricoh Company, Ltd. and RICOH LEASING COMPANY, LTD.
Enhancing overseas asset financing business
Alliance with Mizuho
Corporate value
Expanding client base of mid-sized
& smaller companies
(Millions of yen)
The Group's Accumulated Strengths
High expertise and
Strong relationship with
Well-balanced portfolio
Strong fundraising base
extensive know-how
large and mid-sized
to solve clients' issues
corporate clients
2018
2019
2023(Target)
05
06
Financial/Non-financial Highlights
Value Creation by the Mizuho Leasing Group
Growth Strategy
Strength to Support Growth
Consolidated Financial Data and Corporate Information
The Mizuho Leasing Group comprises Mizuho Leasing, 31 consolidated subsidiaries and six equity-method affiliates (as of March 31, 2020). Centered on this structure, we provide wide-ranging financial and business services, including leasing, installment sales and loans in Japan and overseas by utilizing our understanding of equipment and extensive financial expertise.
Leasing and Installment Sales FY2019 Gross profit¥34.2billion
Financing and Other
FY2019 Gross profit ¥16.4billion
Leasing and
Financing
Installment Sales
30%
68%
FY2019
Gross profit
¥50.5 Billion
Other
2%
Number of employees
Male■ Female
(Non-consolidated/persons)
800
700
661
687
621
600
573
594
253
245
500
201
217
184
400
300
200
389
393
404
416
434
100
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Balance in the global area
¥142.5 billion ¥234.8billion
2018
2019
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Operating assets
Number of women in managerial posts
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
(Non-consolidated/persons)
20
17.5
2,500
12
16.6
2,021.4 2,090.3
10
2,000
10
15
13.6
1,581.0 1,608.7 1,683.0
11.6
12.4
8
1,500
10
6
1,000
4
3
5
2
2
500
2
1
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reuse rate* (FY2019)
72%
Reuse rate: Number of equipment sold ÷ Number of equipment for which the lease term or re-lease term has expired
Annual dividend per share/dividend payout ratio
ROE
Number of employees who took childcare leave
Composition of the Board of Directors
■ Annual dividend per share
Dividend payout ratio (%)
■ Male ■ Female
(End of June 2020)
(yen)
(%)
(Non-consolidated/persons)
11 directors
100
12
16
15
7 outside directors, 1 female director
78
82
14
80
70
11
12
64
10.3
8
60
9.8
60
10
10
9.5
9.4
9.6
22.7
22.0
22.0
21.9
20.1
8
6
6
6
40
9
6
5
20
8
4
5
7
6
6
5
Outside directors
2
0
0
0
1
Ratio of outside directors 64%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
07
08
