(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

accesso Technology Group PLC - Berkshire-based provider of software for leisure, entertainment and cultural sectors - Chief Executive Officer Steve Brown sells 156,000 shares at average 535p each to cover taxes resulting from an exercise announced in early August. Transaction was on Wednesday in London, worth around GBP834,600.

----------

Ecora Resources PLC - South and North America-focused royalty and streaming company providing capital to the mining sector - On Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 129,100 shares at an average of 76.58 pence in London, worth approximately GBP98,864.

----------

MJ Gleeson PLC - Sheffield, England-based housebuilder - Chief Executive Officer Graham Prothero on Friday acquired 10,000 shares at GBP5.20 each in London, worth GBP52,000.

----------

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based investment fund - North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC, of which Executive Director Christopher Mills is CEO, on Friday bought 12,500 shares at GBP11.41 each in London, worth GBP142,591.

----------

Rio Tinto PLC - Anglo-Australian miner - Says on Friday that Chief Executive, Iron Ore Simon Trott on Friday sold 69,252 shares mostly at average GBP51.97 each for approximately GBP3.6 million.

----------

