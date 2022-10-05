MJ Holdings to unveil plan for First ever Cannabis Crypto “Fractional Farming Token” at Web3Expo in Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: MJNE), a highly diversified, publicly traded, cannabis holding company, is excited to announce that John Tabacco VP of Digital Asset Strategy will be presenting the details of MJ Holdings’ groundbreaking Digital Asset Tokenization Project at the Web3X Expo on October 10th in Vegas at the Wynn. The company's new project will position MJ Holdings as the global leader in combining cannabis farming and a digital tokenization strategy. “I have been developing first of its kind, Digital Assets since 2015. In my previous role as VP Technology at OVERSTOCK.coms crypto subsidiary Tzero we broke traditional norms using digital asset strategies in the e-commerce space and in the capital markets space. Now, we will combine MJ Holdings’ vast real estate portfolio, 260 acres of growable land at Amargosa Valley, the grow expertise of the MJ team and the unique corporate structure of MJ to merge legalized recreational cannabis and digital assets or utility tokens. For years companies have proposed pie in the sky ideas about tokenizing Marijuana crops, but to date a grand total of zero have successfully demonstrated the resources, capabilities and cannabis know-how to bring together these two emerging growth areas. Crypto and Cannabis.”



The Web3 Expo is being held in Las Vegas Oct 10-13 and Mr. Tabacco is scheduled to unveil the company’s first details of the MJ Fractional Farming Token Affiliate Program.

MJ Founder Paris Balaouras said “MJ has assembled a world class team of professional growers and we have done the hard work of putting together a state of the art world class facility with our 260 acres at Amargosa Valley. Now with John on board we intend to change the game in Tokenizing Cannabis Grow assets and using Blockchain and Digital tokens to streamline our process from grow to sale. I have been in the Cannabis Marijuana game for decades and never before have I seen one company with such a unique collection of resources, assets and professional talent come together in one project. There are still challenges faced by Marijuana growers around the country we believe this first pilot Token Program will be the first step in a massive paradigm shift in space. We are excited to lead the charge.”

MJ Holdings Director of Operations, Al Reasonover added “it had been a four year labor of love curating the Amargosa Farm and getting all the approvals, utilities and critical infrastructure in place to grow best in breed cannabis flower, indoor and outdoor. Now we look forward to combining our state of the art facility and grow expertise with this Ground Breaking Digital Strategy. We look forward to telling the world where MJ is heading at the Web3 Expo next week”

We look forward to sharing our vision for the future of combining cannabis and crypto when I present our forward token strategy at the WEB3X conference in Vegas on October 10, 2022.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a highly diversified, publicly traded, cannabis holding company headquartered in the greater Las Vegas area. MJ Holdings currently provides cultivation management, licensing support, production management and asset and infrastructure development.

