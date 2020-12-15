Log in
MJ HOLDINGS, INC.

(MJNE)
MJ Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual report for the Period Ended December 31, 2019

12/15/2020 | 07:30am EST
Company Finalizing All Three Quarterly Reports for 2020

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJNE) a diversified holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides services to the regulated cannabis industry inclusive of cultivation and production management, infrastructure development and sales is pleased to inform shareholders that it has filed its Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1456857/000149315220023268/form10-k.htm and on the Company’s website at https://mjholdingsinc.com/investor-relations/.

The Company is finalizing its Quarterly Reports for the periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 to be reviewed and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in the near term.

“The filing of the Company’s Annual Report is the first step in getting the Company back into compliance with the SEC’s reporting requirements,” stated Roger Bloss, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Our new executive team, while mindful of all aspects of corporate responsibility, highlighted shareholder value over the past several months by focusing on the task of bringing our reporting up to date.”

“We’re delighted to have our 2019 10-K filed and we’re now turning our attention to our Quarterly Reports through Q3,” stated Jim Kelly, Interim Chief Financial Officer. “We look forward to our stock being more actively traded as we maintain compliance and work on closing out a very successful 2020 from a cultivation, sales and operations perspective.”

The company also wishes to remind all shareholders and persons of interest that MJ Holdings, Inc. will be making announcements and updates via social media. Updates can be found on our following social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mj.holdings/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mj_holdings
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjholdingsinc/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mj-holdings-inc

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production, management services as well as infrastructure sales and development. The Company’s cultivation operations include management of a three-acre co-operative for in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada. The Company currently manages a State of Nevada issued cannabis production license and expects to provide manufacturing and production facilities and resources to third party manufacturers and cultivators as part of our production campus that is currently under development. The Company also provides management consulting services to state licensed dispensaries.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:
Roger Bloss, Interim Chief Executive Officer
roger@mjholdingsinc.com
(805) 796-6663


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,90 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,27 M - -
Net Debt 2019 4,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,95x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 14,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 9 369x
EV / Sales 2019 25,0x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 68,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger J. Bloss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paris Balaouras Chairman & Chief Cultivation Officer
Jim Kelly Chief Financial Officer
David C. Dear Director
Bernard T. Moyle Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MJ HOLDINGS, INC.-21.43%14
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.74%39 362
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.71%33 292
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.19%29 622
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-19.07%28 884
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.71%28 110
