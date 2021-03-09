MJ Holdings, Inc. Begins the Process of Building Out its Proprietary Grow Facility on 60 Acre Farm at Amargosa

In anticipation of successfully securing its cultivation license for The Farm at Amargosa, The Company has begun the process of constructing the necessary facilities to accommodate its proprietary grow as well as that of the MKC Development Group, LLC (MKC) under its Management Agreement.



Las Vegas, NV, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJNE ) a diversified holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides services to the regulated cannabis industry inclusive of cultivation and production management, infrastructure development and sales is pleased to inform shareholders that it has begun construction on the necessary improvements to the first phase of its 260 acres of land in Amargosa Valley (The Farm) for the benefit of its proprietary cultivation as well as that of third party management agreements.

Pursuant to the MIPA3 with MJ Distributing, Inc. and affiliates (not related to MJ Holdings, Inc) the Company has commenced the construction process to support the cultivation license change of location to The Farm. The buildout will accommodate the Company’s proprietary grow as well as that of our first management agreement with MKC; covering the first phase of approximately 20 acres. The change of location remains contingent upon completion of the application process and the necessary approvals of both the county and state.

Mr. Balaouras, Founder and Chief Cultivation Officer noted, “The change of location process is fully under way. We have ordered the necessary fence required for security and look forward to completing the build out and commencing cultivation on The Farm this year. We are very excited about our proprietary strains from Greece developed specifically for arid/desert growing. Additionally, we have two existing greenhouses on site where we can cultivate a cycle of Auto flower. Finally, as we expand production under our Management Agreement with MKC both quantity and diversity of product will be expanded. Their facility, once completed, will include approximately 6 acres of cultivation plus the necessary facilities for harvesting, drying, curing, freezing and preparation for production.”

Roger Bloss, Interim CEO added, “We are continuing our focus on cost controls and a commitment to accomplishing our major initiatives as we work to improve operations and increase long term shareholder value. As previously discussed, these initiatives include completing the license acquisitions and activating The Farm. We have our first Management Agreement signed with MKC, and they are engaged with us in the commencement of improvements at The Farm.”

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production, management services as well as infrastructure sales and development. The Company's cultivation operations include management of a three-acre co-operative for in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada. The Company currently manages a State of Nevada issued cannabis production license and expects to provide manufacturing and production facilities and resources to third party manufacturers and cultivators as part of our production campus that is currently under development. The Company also provides management consulting services to state licensed dispensaries.

