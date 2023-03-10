Advanced search
05:14aMJ Hudson sells UK Fund Management business to directors
AN
03/07MJ Hudson signs additional GBP1.8 million loan agreement
AN
02/26Apex Group Eyes Acquisition of Embattled MJ Hudson's Divisions
MT
MJ Hudson sells UK Fund Management business to directors

03/10/2023 | 05:14am EST
MJ Hudson Group PLC - London-based services for asset management industry - Wholly-owned subsidiary Tower Gate Capital Ltd agrees to sell its UK Fund Management business to special purpose acquisition vehicle Khepri Ltd for GBP1.0 million. The companies being sold are MJ Hudson Adivsors Ltd, MJ Hudson Fund Management Ltd, MH Hudson Consulting Ltd, and MJ Hudson Fund Administration Ltd.

Khepri will provide GBP1.8 million of working capital to the companies being sold, of which GBP1.3 million is expected to be used as regulatory capital.

Khepri was set up to acquire the businesses and client contracts being serviced by these businesses. It is currently wholly owned by William Roxburgh and Michael Booth, both directors at the companies being sold. As Roxburgh and Booth are directors of these businesses and sole shareholders of Khepri, the acquisition represents a related party transaction, MJ Hudson explains.

Current stock price: suspended

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC
05:14aMJ Hudson sells UK Fund Management business to directors
AN
03/07MJ Hudson signs additional GBP1.8 million loan agreement
AN
02/26Apex Group Eyes Acquisition of Embattled MJ Hudson's Divisions
MT
02/24MJ Hudson signs GBP1.5 million loan amid "lost trust"
AN
02/24MJ Hudson Secures Short-term Overdraft Facility
MT
02/15MJ Hudson Group Founder Resigns as CEO
MT
02/15MJ Hudson Founder Matthew Hudson resigns as CEO amid "lost trust"
AN
02/15MJ Hudson CEO Matthew Hudson steps down
RE
02/15MJ Hudson Group plc Announces Resignation of Matthew Hudson, the Group CEO
CI
02/13FTSE 100 edges back toward recent record high
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40,5 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,5 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 26,4 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
MJ Hudson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,13 GBX
Average target price 78,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 494%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ran Oren Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Richard Miller Executive Chairman
Brian Cave Managing Director-Technology
Odi Lahav Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jonathan Fraser Bale Group Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC0.00%31
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.84%44 131
TELEPERFORMANCE SE4.49%14 389
EDENRED SE4.56%14 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA8.82%12 818
LG CORP.3.20%9 624