MJ Hudson signs additional GBP1.8 million loan agreement

MJ Hudson Group PLC - asset-management consulting company - Reaches agreement with its existing senior lender to provide a further short term overdraft facility, which amounts to GBP1.8 million. Says this will provide the company with "additional working capital." The short term facility will bear 5% interest plus the Bank of England's base rate per annum, plus additional fees as agreed with the lender.

Earlier in February, Chief Executive & Founder Matthew Hudson quit as CEO, days after the company's auditor Ernst & Young LLP resigned citing "lost trust and confidence" in management. Hudson led the company since founding it in 2010.

Current stock price: Suspended in December

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

