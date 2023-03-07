Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MJ Hudson Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MJH   JE00BJTLYP93

MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC

(MJH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:40:10 2022-12-12 am EST
13.13 GBX   -.--%
10:40aMJ Hudson signs additional GBP1.8 million loan agreement
AN
02/26Apex Group Eyes Acquisition of Embattled MJ Hudson's Divisions
MT
02/24MJ Hudson signs GBP1.5 million loan amid "lost trust"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MJ Hudson signs additional GBP1.8 million loan agreement

03/07/2023 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MJ Hudson Group PLC - asset-management consulting company - Reaches agreement with its existing senior lender to provide a further short term overdraft facility, which amounts to GBP1.8 million. Says this will provide the company with "additional working capital." The short term facility will bear 5% interest plus the Bank of England's base rate per annum, plus additional fees as agreed with the lender.

Earlier in February, Chief Executive & Founder Matthew Hudson quit as CEO, days after the company's auditor Ernst & Young LLP resigned citing "lost trust and confidence" in management. Hudson led the company since founding it in 2010.

Current stock price: Suspended in December

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC
10:40aMJ Hudson signs additional GBP1.8 million loan agreement
AN
02/26Apex Group Eyes Acquisition of Embattled MJ Hudson's Divisions
MT
02/24MJ Hudson signs GBP1.5 million loan amid "lost trust"
AN
02/24MJ Hudson Secures Short-term Overdraft Facility
MT
02/15MJ Hudson Group Founder Resigns as CEO
MT
02/15MJ Hudson Founder Matthew Hudson resigns as CEO amid "lost trust"
AN
02/15MJ Hudson CEO Matthew Hudson steps down
RE
02/15MJ Hudson Group plc Announces Resignation of Matthew Hudson, the Group CEO
CI
02/13FTSE 100 edges back toward recent record high
AN
02/13Stocks firm, pound soft ahead of week of UK data
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40,5 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,5 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 26,4 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
MJ Hudson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,13 GBX
Average target price 78,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 494%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ran Oren Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Richard Miller Executive Chairman
Brian Cave Managing Director-Technology
Odi Lahav Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jonathan Fraser Bale Group Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC0.00%32
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.56%45 179
TELEPERFORMANCE SE12.66%15 665
EDENRED SE3.46%14 000
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.26%12 996
LG CORP.6.79%10 122