MJL Bangladesh Limited is a Bangladesh-based company, which owns the state-of-the-art lube oil blending plant and blending and sells lubricants in the local market and exports some of its products to the international market. The Company's subsidiaries include Omera Petroleum Limited (OPL), Omera Cylinders Limited (OCL) and MJL (S) PTE. LTD. OPL builds a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant to import, store and bottle, and distribute LPG through a marketing channel in the country. OPL set-ups three satellite LPG bottling plants in three different locations of the country. The actual capacity of the plant is 300,000 megatons (MT). OCL set ups an LPG cylinder manufacturing plant to caters to the ever-increasing market demand for LPG as an alternative fuel power requirement of the country. MJL (S) PTE. LTD is engaged in the business of wholesale and trading of petroleum and related products.