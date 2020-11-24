MK Restaurant : Company's 2021 annual official holidays announcement

November 24, 2020
|
Subject:
|
Company's 2021 annual official holidays announcement
|
To:
|
The President
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited (M) would like to inform the official holidays for the year
2021 as follows:
|
1.
|
Friday
|
1
|
January
|
New Year's Day
|
2.
|
Friday
|
26
|
February
|
Makha Bucha Day
|
3.
|
Tuesday
|
13
|
April
|
Songkran Festival
|
4.
|
Wednesday
|
14
|
April
|
Songkran Festival
|
5.
|
Thursday
|
15
|
April
|
Songkran Festival
|
6.
|
Monday
|
3
|
May
|
Substitution for National Labor Day (Saturday 1 May 2021)
|
7.
|
Tuesday
|
4
|
May
|
Coronation Day
|
8.
|
Wednesday
|
26
|
May
|
Wisakha Bucha Day
|
9.
|
Thursday
|
3
|
June
|
H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday
|
10.
|
Monday
|
26
|
July
|
Substitution for Asarnha Bucha Day (Saturday 24 July 2021)
|
11.
|
Wednesday
|
28
|
July
|
H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's
|
|
|
|
|
|
Birthday
|
12.
|
Thursday
|
12
|
August
|
H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mother's day
|
13.
|
Wednesday
|
13
|
October
|
H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day
|
14.
|
Monday
|
6
|
December
|
Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's
|
|
|
|
|
|
Birthday / National Day / Father's Day
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Sunday 5 December 2021)
|
15.
|
Friday
|
31
|
December
|
New Year's Eve
Please be informed accordingly
Your sincerely,
(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)
Corporate Secretary
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 06:14:03 UTC