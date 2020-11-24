Log in
MK RESTAURANT GROUP

(M)
MK Restaurant : Company's 2021 annual official holidays announcement

11/24/2020 | 01:15am EST
November 24, 2020

Subject:

Company's 2021 annual official holidays announcement

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited (M) would like to inform the official holidays for the year

2021 as follows:

1.

Friday

1

January

New Year's Day

2.

Friday

26

February

Makha Bucha Day

3.

Tuesday

13

April

Songkran Festival

4.

Wednesday

14

April

Songkran Festival

5.

Thursday

15

April

Songkran Festival

6.

Monday

3

May

Substitution for National Labor Day (Saturday 1 May 2021)

7.

Tuesday

4

May

Coronation Day

8.

Wednesday

26

May

Wisakha Bucha Day

9.

Thursday

3

June

H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday

10.

Monday

26

July

Substitution for Asarnha Bucha Day (Saturday 24 July 2021)

11.

Wednesday

28

July

H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's

Birthday

12.

Thursday

12

August

H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday /

Mother's day

13.

Wednesday

13

October

H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day

14.

Monday

6

December

Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's

Birthday / National Day / Father's Day

(Sunday 5 December 2021)

15.

Friday

31

December

New Year's Eve

Please be informed accordingly

Your sincerely,

(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)

Corporate Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 06:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
