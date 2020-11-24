MK Restaurant : Company's 2021 annual official holidays announcement

November 24, 2020

Subject: Company's 2021 annual official holidays announcement To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited (M) would like to inform the official holidays for the year

2021 as follows:

1. Friday 1 January New Year's Day 2. Friday 26 February Makha Bucha Day 3. Tuesday 13 April Songkran Festival 4. Wednesday 14 April Songkran Festival 5. Thursday 15 April Songkran Festival 6. Monday 3 May Substitution for National Labor Day (Saturday 1 May 2021) 7. Tuesday 4 May Coronation Day 8. Wednesday 26 May Wisakha Bucha Day 9. Thursday 3 June H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday 10. Monday 26 July Substitution for Asarnha Bucha Day (Saturday 24 July 2021) 11. Wednesday 28 July H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday 12. Thursday 12 August H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday / Mother's day 13. Wednesday 13 October H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day 14. Monday 6 December Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday / National Day / Father's Day (Sunday 5 December 2021) 15. Friday 31 December New Year's Eve

Please be informed accordingly

Your sincerely,

(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)

Corporate Secretary