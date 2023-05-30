|
Mkango Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements - May 30, 2023
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial
Statements
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD.
For the three months ended 31 March 2023 and 2022
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Reported in US dollars
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
Notes
|
31 March 2023
|
31 December 2022
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
5,251,495
|
493,703
|
Government remittances receivable
|
5
|
16,395
|
13,736
|
Other receivables
|
|
11,122
|
24,157
|
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
|
|
97,549
|
144,140
|
Due from related parties
|
9
|
-
|
4,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
5,376,561
|
680,382
|
Non-current
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible exploration and evaluation assets
|
6
|
495,520
|
273,763
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
7
|
62,732
|
48,199
|
Investment in associate
|
8
|
336,921
|
396,992
|
Government remittances receivable
|
5
|
129,569
|
127,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
1,024,742
|
846,519
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
6,401,303
|
1,526,901
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
10
|
292,152
|
773,245
|
Due to related parties
|
9
|
41,538
|
186,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
333,690
|
959,671
|
Non-current
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible loan note
|
11
|
1,828,257
|
1,603,696
|
Embedded derivative liability
|
12
|
103,688
|
129,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
1,931,945
|
1,733,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
2,265,635
|
2,693,017
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
13
|
42,307,710
|
38,376,817
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
5,207,671
|
5,120,801
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
(33,492)
|
(23,801)
|
Retained deficit
|
|
(43,388,577)
|
(44,639,933)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
42,356
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
4,135,668
|
(1,166,116)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
6,401,303
|
1,526,901
The notes on pages 7 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
|
Will Dawes, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Derek Linfield, Chairman, Director
29 May 2023
2
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Reported in US dollars
|
|
|
For the three months ended:
|
|
|
31 March 2023
|
|
31 March 2022
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
(restated)
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
(808,835)
|
(1,010,577)
|
Mineral project expenditures
|
|
(104,958)
|
(1,105,685)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
(913,793)
|
(2,116,262)
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
4
|
11
|
Share of associated company losses
|
8
|
(68,214)
|
(25,929)
|
Fair value losses
|
8
|
(862)
|
(6,900)
|
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|
|
104,457
|
(82,756)
|
Fair value adjustment - embedded derivative
|
12
|
318,420
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
|
(559,988)
|
(2,231,836)
|
Income tax
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss after tax
|
|
(559,988)
|
(2,231,836)
|
Loss attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders
|
|
(559,988)
|
(2,231,836)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable loss
|
|
(559,988)
|
(2,231,836)
|
Other comprehensive profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange difference on translating foreign operations
|
|
(9,691)
|
(16,535)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
(569,679)
|
(2,248,371)
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders
|
|
(569,679)
|
(2,248,371)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable comprehensive loss
|
|
(569,679)
|
(2,248,371)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share - basic and diluted
|
16
|
(0.002)
|
(0.01)
The notes on pages 7 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Reported in US dollars
|
|
|
For the three months ended:
|
|
|
31 March 2023
|
|
31 March 2022
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
(restated)
|
Cash flow used by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
|
(559,988)
|
(2,231,836)
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
Share based payments
|
|
86,870
|
394,540
|
Share of associated company losses
|
8
|
68,214
|
25,929
|
Fair value losses
|
8
|
862
|
6,900
|
Depreciation
|
7
|
2,177
|
7,993
|
Fair value adjustment - embedded derivative
|
|
(318,420)
|
-
|
Unrealised foreign exchange loss/(profit)
|
|
(18,633)
|
56,032
|
Change in non-cash operating capital
|
|
|
|
|
Government remittances receivable and prepaid expenses
|
|
59,610
|
27,057
|
Due to related parties
|
|
(144,888)
|
35,359
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
(481,091)
|
(561,597)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow used by operating activities
|
|
(1,305,287)
|
(2,239,623)
|
Cash flow used by investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
6
|
(221,757)
|
-
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
7
|
(15,887)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow used by investing activities
|
|
(237,644)
|
-
|
Cash flow generated by financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from CoTec advance note
|
11,12
|
517,019
|
-
|
Share issue proceeds
|
|
4,214,601
|
-
|
Share issue expenses
|
|
(283,708)
|
(1,557)
|
CoTec investment into Maginito
|
|
1,853,700
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow generated by financing activities
|
|
6,301,612
|
(1,557)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
(889)
|
(57,773)
|
Change in cash
|
|
4,757,792
|
(2,298,953)
|
Cash at the beginning of the period
|
|
493,703
|
4,446,850
|
Cash at the end of the period
|
|
5,251,495
|
2,147,897
The notes on pages 7 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Reported in US dollars
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Shares to be issued
|
Contributed
|
Comprehensive
|
Non-controlling
|
|
Share Capital
|
reserve
|
Surplus
|
Income
|
Retained Deficit interest ("NCI")
|
Total
|
Balance at 31 December 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(restated)
|
38,148,271
|
231,103
|
4,156,813
|
122,378
|
(38,653,970)
|
-
|
4,004,595
|
Loss for the year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,985,963)
|
-
|
(5,985,963)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gains/(losses)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(146,179)
|
-
|
-
|
(146,179)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(146,179)
|
(5,985,963)
|
-
|
(6,132,142)
|
Transactions with owners:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue of shares
|
231,103
|
(231,103)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share issue expenses
|
(2,557)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,557)
|
Share-based payments
|
-
|
-
|
963,988
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
963,988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total transactions with owners
|
228,546
|
(231,103)
|
963,988
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
961,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 31 December 2022
|
38,376,817
|
-
|
5,120,801
|
(23,801)
|
(44,639,933)
|
-
|
(1,166,116)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(559,988)
|
-
|
(559,988)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gains/(losses)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9,691)
|
-
|
-
|
(9,691)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9,691)
|
(559,988)
|
-
|
(569,679)
|
Transactions with owners:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Mkango Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:12:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about MKANGO RESOURCES LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-5,99 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
1,11 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-8,98x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
34,9 M
34,9 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|37,5%
|
|Chart MKANGO RESOURCES LTD.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution