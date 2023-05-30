Advanced search
Mkango Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements - May 30, 2023

05/30/2023 | 02:13am EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial

Statements

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD.

For the three months ended 31 March 2023 and 2022

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Reported in US dollars

As at

As at

Notes

31 March 2023

31 December 2022

ASSETS

Current

Cash

5,251,495

493,703

Government remittances receivable

5

16,395

13,736

Other receivables

11,122

24,157

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

97,549

144,140

Due from related parties

9

-

4,646

Total current assets

5,376,561

680,382

Non-current

Intangible exploration and evaluation assets

6

495,520

273,763

Property, plant and equipment

7

62,732

48,199

Investment in associate

8

336,921

396,992

Government remittances receivable

5

129,569

127,565

Total non-current assets

1,024,742

846,519

TOTAL ASSETS

6,401,303

1,526,901

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

292,152

773,245

Due to related parties

9

41,538

186,426

Total current liabilities

333,690

959,671

Non-current

Convertible loan note

11

1,828,257

1,603,696

Embedded derivative liability

12

103,688

129,650

Total non-current liabilities

1,931,945

1,733,346

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,265,635

2,693,017

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

13

42,307,710

38,376,817

Contributed surplus

5,207,671

5,120,801

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(33,492)

(23,801)

Retained deficit

(43,388,577)

(44,639,933)

Non-controlling interest

42,356

-

TOTAL EQUITY

4,135,668

(1,166,116)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

6,401,303

1,526,901

The notes on pages 7 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

Will Dawes, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Derek Linfield, Chairman, Director

29 May 2023

2

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Reported in US dollars

For the three months ended:

31 March 2023

31 March 2022

Notes

(restated)

Expenses

General and administrative

(808,835)

(1,010,577)

Mineral project expenditures

(104,958)

(1,105,685)

Total Expenses

(913,793)

(2,116,262)

Other items

Interest income

4

11

Share of associated company losses

8

(68,214)

(25,929)

Fair value losses

8

(862)

(6,900)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

104,457

(82,756)

Fair value adjustment - embedded derivative

12

318,420

-

Loss before tax

(559,988)

(2,231,836)

Income tax

-

-

Loss after tax

(559,988)

(2,231,836)

Loss attributable to

Common shareholders

(559,988)

(2,231,836)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

Attributable loss

(559,988)

(2,231,836)

Other comprehensive profit/(loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:

Exchange difference on translating foreign operations

(9,691)

(16,535)

Total comprehensive loss

(569,679)

(2,248,371)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to

Common shareholders

(569,679)

(2,248,371)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

Attributable comprehensive loss

(569,679)

(2,248,371)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

16

(0.002)

(0.01)

The notes on pages 7 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Reported in US dollars

For the three months ended:

31 March 2023

31 March 2022

Notes

(restated)

Cash flow used by operating activities

Loss for the period

(559,988)

(2,231,836)

Adjustments for:

Share based payments

86,870

394,540

Share of associated company losses

8

68,214

25,929

Fair value losses

8

862

6,900

Depreciation

7

2,177

7,993

Fair value adjustment - embedded derivative

(318,420)

-

Unrealised foreign exchange loss/(profit)

(18,633)

56,032

Change in non-cash operating capital

Government remittances receivable and prepaid expenses

59,610

27,057

Due to related parties

(144,888)

35,359

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(481,091)

(561,597)

Cash flow used by operating activities

(1,305,287)

(2,239,623)

Cash flow used by investing activities

Acquisition of intangible assets

6

(221,757)

-

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

7

(15,887)

-

Cash flow used by investing activities

(237,644)

-

Cash flow generated by financing activities

Proceeds from CoTec advance note

11,12

517,019

-

Share issue proceeds

4,214,601

-

Share issue expenses

(283,708)

(1,557)

CoTec investment into Maginito

1,853,700

-

Cash flow generated by financing activities

6,301,612

(1,557)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(889)

(57,773)

Change in cash

4,757,792

(2,298,953)

Cash at the beginning of the period

493,703

4,446,850

Cash at the end of the period

5,251,495

2,147,897

The notes on pages 7 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Reported in US dollars

Accumulated

Other

Shares to be issued

Contributed

Comprehensive

Non-controlling

Share Capital

reserve

Surplus

Income

Retained Deficit interest ("NCI")

Total

Balance at 31 December 2021

(restated)

38,148,271

231,103

4,156,813

122,378

(38,653,970)

-

4,004,595

Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(5,985,963)

-

(5,985,963)

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign exchange gains/(losses)

-

-

-

(146,179)

-

-

(146,179)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(146,179)

(5,985,963)

-

(6,132,142)

Transactions with owners:

Issue of shares

231,103

(231,103)

-

-

-

-

-

Share issue expenses

(2,557)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,557)

Share-based payments

-

-

963,988

-

-

-

963,988

Total transactions with owners

228,546

(231,103)

963,988

-

-

-

961,431

Balance at 31 December 2022

38,376,817

-

5,120,801

(23,801)

(44,639,933)

-

(1,166,116)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(559,988)

-

(559,988)

Other comprehensive income

Foreign exchange gains/(losses)

-

-

-

(9,691)

-

-

(9,691)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(9,691)

(559,988)

-

(569,679)

Transactions with owners:

5

