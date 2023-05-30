Mkango Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements - May 30, 2023

For the three months ended 31 March 2023 and 2022

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Reported in US dollars

As at As at Notes 31 March 2023 31 December 2022 ASSETS Current Cash 5,251,495 493,703 Government remittances receivable 5 16,395 13,736 Other receivables 11,122 24,157 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 97,549 144,140 Due from related parties 9 - 4,646 Total current assets 5,376,561 680,382 Non-current Intangible exploration and evaluation assets 6 495,520 273,763 Property, plant and equipment 7 62,732 48,199 Investment in associate 8 336,921 396,992 Government remittances receivable 5 129,569 127,565 Total non-current assets 1,024,742 846,519 TOTAL ASSETS 6,401,303 1,526,901 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10 292,152 773,245 Due to related parties 9 41,538 186,426 Total current liabilities 333,690 959,671 Non-current Convertible loan note 11 1,828,257 1,603,696 Embedded derivative liability 12 103,688 129,650 Total non-current liabilities 1,931,945 1,733,346 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,265,635 2,693,017 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 13 42,307,710 38,376,817 Contributed surplus 5,207,671 5,120,801 Accumulated other comprehensive income (33,492) (23,801) Retained deficit (43,388,577) (44,639,933) Non-controlling interest 42,356 - TOTAL EQUITY 4,135,668 (1,166,116) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,401,303 1,526,901

The notes on pages 7 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

Will Dawes, Chief Executive Officer, Director Derek Linfield, Chairman, Director

29 May 2023

2