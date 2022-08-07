Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  MKB NedSense N.V.
  News
  Summary
    NEDSE   NL0009312842

MKB NEDSENSE N.V.

(NEDSE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
0.1400 EUR   +1.08%
03:24pMKB NEDSENSE N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
05/06MKB Nedsense NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021MKB NEDSENSE N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MKB Nedsense N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

08/07/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
Back MKB Nedsense N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date05 aug 2022
  • Issuing institutionMKB Nedsense N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documenthalfjaarberichtmkb-nedsense2022-a2203-00131.pdf

Date last update: 07 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

MKB Nedsense NV published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 19:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,21 M - -
Net income 2021 0,12 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 130x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 14,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -6,10x
EV / Sales 2021 79,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart MKB NEDSENSE N.V.
Duration : Period :
MKB NedSense N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MKB NEDSENSE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter-Paul Ferdinand de Vries Chief Executive Officer
Gerben P. Hettinga Chairman-Supervisory Board
Derek van Dam Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Poul Veldhuyzen van Zanten Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MKB NEDSENSE N.V.-23.50%14
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-23.21%58 649
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-21.39%57 712
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC19.45%55 605
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.29%32 450
NASDAQ-12.96%29 813