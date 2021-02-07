Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MKS Instruments, Inc.    MKSI

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(MKSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Box Office: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

02/07/2021 | 12:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Variety.com) - Denzel Washington's crime thriller "The Little Things" led domestic box office charts again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release.

Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, "The Little Things" debuted simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service. With the U.S. box office essentially at a standstill, Warner Bros. made the decision (one that was met with vocal backlash) to repeat that hybrid strategy for its entire 2021 movie slate.

In second place, Universal and DreamWorks Animation's "The Croods: A New Age" has generated $1.7 million. After 11 weeks in theaters, the "Croods" sequel has brought in $46 million domestically. Though there aren't many big-screen offerings for audiences to choose from these days, its box office hold has been notable because "The Croods: A New Age" has been available to rent on premium video-on-demand platforms for two months. Overseas, the film brought in $808,000, which brings its international total to $101.6 million and global haul to $147.6 million.

Liam Neeson thriller "The Marksman" landed in the No. 3 spot, grossing $1 million from 2,018 screens. That brings its total haul to $9.1 million. "Wonder Woman 1984" came in fourth place with $905,000 from 1,818 U.S. locations. The Warner Bros. superhero adventure, which also premiered concurrently on HBO Max, has amassed $40 million at the domestic box office and $154 million worldwide.

Sony's "Monster Hunter" rounded out the top five with $590,000 in its eighth weekend of release. The video game adaptation, starring Milla Jovovich, has made $11.8 million to date.

Overseas, Disney and Pixar's "Soul" -- which isn't playing in domestic theaters and is only available to U.S. audiences on Disney Plus -- continues to sell tickets. The film is performing particularly well in China, where it has made $55.8 and has officially passed "Incredibles 2" ($53.7 million) to become the country's second-highest Pixar release ever. In total, "Soul" earned $6.9 million from 11 international countries, boosting its foreign bounty to $96.2 million.


© Reuters 2021
All news about MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
06:28aBOX OFFICE : Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Milli..
RE
01/31Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debu..
RE
01/29MKS INSTRUMENTS : KeyBanc Adjusts MKS Instruments' Price Target to $207 From $17..
MT
01/27MKS INSTRUMENTS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27MKS INSTRUMENTS : Q4 Adj. EPS, Revenue Climb From Year Earlier
MT
01/27MKS INSTRUMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
01/27MKS INSTRUMENTS : Earnings Flash (MKSI) MKS INSTRUMENTS Reports Q4 EPS $2.34, vs..
MT
01/27MKS INSTRUMENTS : Earnings Flash (MKSI) MKS INSTRUMENTS Reports Q4 Revenue $660...
MT
01/27MKS Instruments Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GL
01/25MKS INSTRUMENTS : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on MKS Instruments to $200 From..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 273 M - -
Net income 2020 336 M - -
Net Debt 2020 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 8 950 M 8 950 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MKS Instruments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 201,09 $
Last Close Price 162,33 $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Tseng Chung Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth H. Bagshaw Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Gerard G. Colella Chairman
James A. Schreiner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.7.90%8 950
SMC CORPORATION0.73%39 992
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.87%28 439
COGNEX CORPORATION7.39%15 197
SHIMADZU CORPORATION1.00%11 315
RENISHAW PLC6.86%6 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ