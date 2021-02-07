Box Office: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Variety.com) - Denzel Washington's crime
thriller "The Little Things" led domestic box office charts
again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release.
Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in
ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made $7.8
million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally
to date.
Directed by John Lee Hancock, "The Little Things" debuted
simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service. With the U.S.
box office essentially at a standstill, Warner Bros. made the
decision (one that was met with vocal backlash) to repeat that
hybrid strategy for its entire 2021 movie slate.
In second place, Universal and DreamWorks Animation's "The
Croods: A New Age" has generated $1.7 million. After 11 weeks in
theaters, the "Croods" sequel has brought in $46 million
domestically. Though there aren't many big-screen offerings for
audiences to choose from these days, its box office hold has
been notable because "The Croods: A New Age" has been available
to rent on premium video-on-demand platforms for two months.
Overseas, the film brought in $808,000, which brings its
international total to $101.6 million and global haul to $147.6
million.
Liam Neeson thriller "The Marksman" landed in the No. 3
spot, grossing $1 million from 2,018 screens. That brings its
total haul to $9.1 million. "Wonder Woman 1984" came in fourth
place with $905,000 from 1,818 U.S. locations. The Warner Bros.
superhero adventure, which also premiered concurrently on HBO
Max, has amassed $40 million at the domestic box office and $154
million worldwide.
Sony's "Monster Hunter" rounded out the top five with
$590,000 in its eighth weekend of release. The video game
adaptation, starring Milla Jovovich, has made $11.8 million to
date.
Overseas, Disney and Pixar's "Soul" -- which isn't playing
in domestic theaters and is only available to U.S. audiences on
Disney Plus -- continues to sell tickets. The film is performing
particularly well in China, where it has made $55.8 and has
officially passed "Incredibles 2" ($53.7 million) to become the
country's second-highest Pixar release ever. In total, "Soul"
earned $6.9 million from 11 international countries, boosting
its foreign bounty to $96.2 million.