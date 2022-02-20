Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MKS Instruments, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKSI   US55306N1046

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(MKSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hong Kong in "all-out combat" to contain COVID outbreak with China support

02/20/2022 | 12:54am EST
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is in "all-out combat" to contain a surge in coronavirus cases, the city's number two official said on Sunday, with the ramping up of community isolation and treatment units helped by mainland Chinese construction teams.

With a reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the government said in a statement that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal would be turned into a dedicated COVID facility with 1,000 beds to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam, who attended a ground-breaking ceremony at a construction site for nearly 10,000 COVID units at Penny's Bay close to the city's Disneyland resort, said the initiatives would enhance the city's anti-epidemic capacity "within a very short period of time."

In what was seen as a rebuke to the Hong Kong authorities' handling of the spiraling outbreak, Chinese President Xi Jinping said fighting the virus must now be their "overriding mission," in comments carried in the state-backed Ta Kung Pao newspaper on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's top civil servant, John Lee, responded in a blog post on Sunday that the city's "government has entered a state of all-out combat. In accordance with President Xi Jinping's important instructions, to stabilize and control the epidemic as the overriding task."

The global financial hub's "dynamic zero-COVID" policies, mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to its current woes and are unsustainable, some experts say.

The city's public hospitals have been severely stretched, struggling to cope with an influx of patients including the elderly, many of whom have resisted vaccinations.

Health chief Sophia Chan said the government was considering tightening social distancing rules further.

While the city has so far ruled out a city-wide lockdown, authorities are examining mandatory testing for its 7.4 million people.

China has sent epidemiologists, critical care experts and over 100 testing personnel to the city, as well as mobile testing vehicles, with authorities saying the outbreak could take up to three months to stabilize.

The conversion of public housing estates, rental of commercial hotels and indoor sport centers will add an extra 20,000 extra units for people who tested positive for COVID but had no or mild symptoms for isolation.

An election to choose the city's next leader, initially scheduled for March, has been postponed to May, adding to uncertainty about the former British colony's future as Beijing imposes its rule. (Reporting by James Pomfret, Twinnie Siu and Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 945 M - -
Net income 2021 554 M - -
Net cash 2021 96,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 8 343 M 8 343 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float -
Chart MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MKS Instruments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 150,44 $
Average target price 204,70 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Tseng Chung Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth H. Bagshaw Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Gerard G. Colella Chairman
James A. Schreiner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-13.62%8 343
SMC CORPORATION-12.84%38 813
COGNEX CORPORATION-15.48%11 619
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-15.55%10 493
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-11.90%7 912
RENISHAW PLC-2.59%4 604