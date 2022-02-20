Hong Kong in "all-out combat" to contain COVID outbreak with China support

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is in "all-out
combat" to contain a surge in coronavirus cases, the city's
number two official said on Sunday, with the ramping up of
community isolation and treatment units helped by mainland
Chinese construction teams.
With a reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the
government said in a statement that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal
would be turned into a dedicated COVID facility with 1,000 beds
to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam, who attended a
ground-breaking ceremony at a construction site for nearly
10,000 COVID units at Penny's Bay close to the city's Disneyland
resort, said the initiatives would enhance the city's
anti-epidemic capacity "within a very short period of time."
In what was seen as a rebuke to the Hong Kong authorities'
handling of the spiraling outbreak, Chinese President Xi
Jinping said fighting the virus must now be their "overriding
mission," in comments carried in the state-backed Ta Kung Pao
newspaper on Wednesday.
Hong Kong's top civil servant, John Lee, responded in a blog
post on Sunday that the city's "government has entered a state
of all-out combat. In accordance with President Xi Jinping's
important instructions, to stabilize and control the epidemic as
the overriding task."
The global financial hub's "dynamic zero-COVID" policies,
mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to its
current woes and are unsustainable, some experts
say.
The city's public hospitals have been severely stretched,
struggling to cope with an influx of patients including the
elderly, many of whom have resisted vaccinations.
Health chief Sophia Chan said the government was considering
tightening social distancing rules further.
While the city has so far ruled out a city-wide lockdown,
authorities are examining mandatory testing for its 7.4 million
people.
China has sent epidemiologists, critical care experts and
over 100 testing personnel to the city, as well as mobile
testing vehicles, with authorities saying the outbreak could
take up to three months to stabilize.
The conversion of public housing estates, rental of
commercial hotels and indoor sport centers will add an extra
20,000 extra units for people who tested positive for COVID but
had no or mild symptoms for isolation.
An election to choose the city's next leader, initially
scheduled for March, has been postponed to May, adding to
uncertainty about the former British colony's future as Beijing
imposes its rule.
