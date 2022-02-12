Log in
    MKSI   US55306N1046

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(MKSI)
Hong Kong's No. 2 official says mainland China to help city's COVID fight

02/12/2022 | 08:25am EST
2021 Legislative Council General Election in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday mainland Chinese authorities have agreed to adopt a series of measures to help the global financial hub as it grapples with record cases of the coronavirus.

Lee was speaking after a visit with other senior Hong Kong officials to meet authorities in the neighbouring southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 945 M - -
Net income 2021 554 M - -
Net cash 2021 96,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 8 040 M 8 040 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 144,98 $
Average target price 204,70 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Tseng Chung Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth H. Bagshaw Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Gerard G. Colella Chairman
James A. Schreiner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-16.76%8 040
SMC CORPORATION-15.26%37 481
COGNEX CORPORATION-18.40%11 218
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-12.15%10 842
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-11.81%7 883
RENISHAW PLC1.46%4 800