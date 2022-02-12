Hong Kong's No. 2 official says mainland China to help city's COVID fight
02/12/2022 | 08:25am EST
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday mainland Chinese authorities have agreed to adopt a series of measures to help the global financial hub as it grapples with record cases of the coronavirus.
Lee was speaking after a visit with other senior Hong Kong officials to meet authorities in the neighbouring southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
