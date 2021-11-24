Log in
    MKSI   US55306N1046

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(MKSI)
  Report
MKS Instruments' Clean Sweep in the 2022 Institutional Investor's All-America Executive Team Midcap Rankings

11/24/2021 | 09:01am EST
ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, is pleased to announce that its executive and investor relations leadership has been recognized by Institutional Investor in their 2022 All-America Executive Team rankings. MKS ranked #1 across all categories amongst Midcap companies in the “IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services (including technology supply chain)” sector.

Categories include:

  • Best CEO (John T.C. Lee)
  • Best CFO (Seth H. Bagshaw)
  • Best Investor Relations Professional (David Ryzhik)
  • Best Investor Relations Program
  • Best ESG
  • Best Analyst Day
  • Best Crisis Management – COVID-19

The All-America Executive Team survey captures market feedback and aggregates the level of stakeholders’ trust in their equity assets. Over 3,400 money managers and sell-side analysts offered their candid opinions in exchange for anonymity in the All-America Executive Team rankings. These rankings gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs as well as CEO, CFO and ESG performance.

About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: 978.557.5180
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com


