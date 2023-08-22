MLG Oz Limited is an Australia-based company that provides a range of services to mine sites. The Company provides integrated services across gold, iron ore, and other base metal clients throughout Western Australia and in the Northern Territory. It offers a range of value-added services from bulk haulage, crushing and screening, aggregate and sand supplies through to export logistics. It offers a range of bulk materials, including, lime, cement, granite concrete aggregate (Australian Standard), concrete sand and filling sand. The Company's integrated mine site service offering spans a range of capabilities, including on-road and off-road bulk haulage capacity, civil construction, road maintenance, rehabilitation work, vehicle maintenance, machine and labor hire, and end-to-end bulk commodity export logistics solutions. Its crushing and screening service offering is centered around run-of-mine ore crushing, concrete aggregate production, road base production and general screening.