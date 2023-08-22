MLG Oz Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 383.84 million compared to AUD 289.78 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 0.809665 million compared to AUD 4.81 million a year ago.
MLG Oz Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:51 pm
MLG Oz Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 383.84 million compared to AUD 289.78 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 0.809665 million compared to AUD 4.81 million a year ago.
