MLK Foods Public : announces domain address change

24.03.2023

Press-release

MLK Foods company announces the change of the domain address. Starting from March 24, 2023, we will be operating on a new domain https://mlkfoods.cy. This change of domain reflects strategic changes in our business and allows us to better position ourselves for the future.

Our customers can be assured that all data on the new website will be properly updated and secured. We will continue to provide high-quality products and services that our customers have come to expect from our company.