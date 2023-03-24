Advanced search
    MLK   NL0009508712

MLK FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

(MLK)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
0.7950 PLN   -4.22%
11:29aMlk Foods Public : announces domain address change
PU
2022Milkiland Public : In conditions of war of Russia against Ukraine MLK Foods PCL addresses the request to the competent bodies of the Republic of Poland to accelerate the court case on the returning to Milkiland EU Sp. z.o.o. the control over 100% stake in Ostrowia Sp. z.o.o.
PU
2021Milkiland N : publishes the results of the first quarter of 2021
PU
MLK Foods Public : announces domain address change

03/24/2023 | 11:29am EDT
24.03.2023

Press-release

MLK Foods company announces the change of the domain address. Starting from March 24, 2023, we will be operating on a new domain https://mlkfoods.cy. This change of domain reflects strategic changes in our business and allows us to better position ourselves for the future.

Our customers can be assured that all data on the new website will be properly updated and secured. We will continue to provide high-quality products and services that our customers have come to expect from our company.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mlk Foods Public Company Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 15:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Anatoliy Yurkevych Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oleg Rozhko Non-Executive Chairman
Olga Yurkevych Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vyacheslav Rekov Chief Financial Officer
Willem S. van Walt Meijer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MLK FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD-5.47%6
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.42%27 225
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-4.10%17 094
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.49%7 705
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.86%7 156
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-10.54%6 862
