MLP Group has successfully placed EUR 41m worth of bonds, comprising an entire issue, with 35 investors in a public offering intended for qualified buyers. The transaction was arranged and conducted by mBank. The Warsaw office of global law firm Taylor Wessing provided legal advice to MLP Group, and mBank was advised by CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang.

MLP Group's corporate bond issue has been fully placed, as investors subscribed for 41,000 unsecured Series G bearer bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 per bond. The issue has raised EUR 41m for MLP Group. The bonds were offered to qualified buyers, and their maturity date is 4 December 2026. The issue was arranged and conducted by mBank.

The bonds pay variable interest at 3M EURIBOR plus a margin. MLP Group will apply for admission of the bonds to trading in the alternative trading system operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

"We're pleased to announce successful completion of our latest euro bond issue, the largest one in terms of value over the past three years. This is certainly a huge success, reflecting the growing interest from investors eager to support our continued development. The fact that investors have absorbed the issue signifies their confidence in and appreciation of our business model, solid financial standing and steadfast strategy to expand our property portfolio in the European market. This success is also a testament to the dedication of all our advisers, with special recognition for mBank, whose efforts were pivotal in arranging and conducting the transaction. In line with our usual practice, the funds raised will be used predominantly to finance the construction of warehouse facilities and acquisition of land for upcoming projects," said Monika Dobosz, CFO at MLP Group S.A.

MLP Group is growing its operations in Poland, Germany, Austria and Romania, with plans to expand its business into new markets. In keeping with its build & hold strategy, MLP Group retains completed logistics parks in its portfolio and manages them. All projects undertaken by MLP Group are distinguished by very attractive locations of the logistics parks, application of built-to-suit solutions, and support given to tenants during the lease term.