MLP Group is investing to develop a new logistics centre within the Katowice Special Economic Zone. The upcoming MLP Bieruń West, situated on recently acquired land, is set to provide approximately 55,000 sqm of cutting-edge warehouse space. It will be yet another logistics centre operating in the highly sought-after region of Upper Silesia. In line with the property developer's standard, the project will undergo the BREEAM New Construction certification of 'Excellent'.

In a move to bolster its footprint in Upper Silesia, a region within Poland with a booming warehousing business, MLP Group has successfully acquired over 11 ha of land in the Bieruń Municipality, within the boundaries of the Katowice Special Economic Zone. This location, positioned within the Tychy Subzone and the KSEZ, stands out as a prime investment area. The plan is to develop it with a state-of-the-art logistics centre, offering some 55,000 sqm of warehouse space. The preliminary design involves the construction of a single large facility, catering to the needs of the target tenant group, which primarily comprises e-commerce, logistics and distribution companies, with the space also capable of accommodating light industrial manufacturing operations.

'We are seeing continued strong demand for state-of-the-art warehouse space. Our latest project will make a substantial addition to MLP Group's property offerings in the Upper Silesian market, responding to the interest from tenants eager to establish their operations in the region. Following the success of MLP Czeladź and MLP Gliwice, MLP Bieruń West will be our newest centre in this dynamic market. The project will meet the highest industry standards. Adhering to the principles of sustainable development, all our construction projects, including this one, undergo a BREEAM certification process. We are committed to incorporating eco-friendly solutions throughout the construction process and optimising occupier comfort through a wide range of functionalities," stressed Agnieszka Góźdź, Member of the Management Board, Chief Development Officer, MLP Group S.A.

"Securing a new site within the Tychy Subzone, particularly amid the scarcity of large, compactly designed spaces in Silesia, stands as a notable achievement of the Management Board of the Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). We anticipate that the newly added location, through the collaborative efforts of KSEZ and MLP Bieruń, will help attract fresh investments to the region. We are optimistic that the proactive support decision will further incentivise and benefit potential investors," said Dr Janusz Michałek, President of the Management Board of Katowicka SSE S.A. According to Dr hab. Rafał Żelazny, Vice President of the Management Board of Katowicka SSE S.A.: "The potential activation for investment purposes of the over 11 ha plot in Bieruń, acquired from the National Support Centre for Agriculture, holds the promise that it will soon be possible to effectively develop another plot comprising nearly 18 ha, adjacent to the parcel purchased by MLP Bieruń, currently under the ownership of KSSE, offering a positive outlook for prospective new properties to be built in this location."

One of the key strengths of MLP Bieruń West will lie in its excellent location, within a short distance from the S11 expressway. It will be the 23rd logistics centre within MLP Group's expanding portfolio across Poland, Germany, Austria, and Romania.

In keeping with its build & hold strategy, MLP Group retains completed logistics parks in its portfolio and manages them. All projects undertaken by MLP Group are distinguished by very attractive locations of the logistics parks, application of built-to-suit solutions, and support given to tenants during the lease term.