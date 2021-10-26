MLP S A : Group gains speed abroad – new land addition to property portfolio

MLP Group, a green industrial developer operating in the warehouse property market in Europe (Poland, Germany, Austria and Romania), after many successes not only in Poland but also in Germany, continues to expand its footprint in the largest warehouse property market in Europe. The Company has just added another piece of land to its property portfolio in Gelsenkirchen.

The modern MLP Business Park Gelsenkirchen will be located in the western part of Germany in the very heart of the Ruhr region, just off the A42 motorway, less than 4 km from the main railway station, and (about 40 km) from Düsseldorf International Airport.

The new project is located on a plot of over 11 ha. A state-of-the-art logistics park will be built in Gelsenkirchen. Its construction, due to start at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third quarter of 2023, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

The purchased land is a brownfield site requiring revitalisation. The developer's projects in Germany are mostly built on brownfield sites. MLP Business Park Gelsenkirchen will be an excellent place to do business for e-commerce, service, assembly, light manufacturing and local companies from the North Rhine-Westphalia region.

"We are gradually strengthening our position in the German and Austrian markets. This year we plan to add another piece of land to our portfolio, situated in the vicinity of Frankfurt and Stuttgart. Our main focus is on urban logistics, which responds to the needs of e-commerce and the entire digital economy sector. We aim to build our parks in a way that combines business with the urban fabric," said Radosław T. Krochta, President of the Management Board of MLP Group S.A.

As part of the developer's brownfield projects, old post-industrial properties are transformed into modern and environmentally-friendly facilities. At MLP Business Park Gelsenkirchen the investor will also take care of the well-being of employees. To provide them with the most comfortable working conditions, modern solutions will be designed such as pleasure grounds, a gym or venues for team building activities. Green plantings will enrich the brownfield landscape design. In accordance with the developer's green strategy, the new investment will be implemented with the least possible interference with the local fauna and flora. Moreover, the project will be entirely DGNB certified in gold/platinum.

The development of digital economy, low vacancy rates and the growth of the e-commerce sector are generating increasing demand for warehouse space in Germany and are the main drivers of the MLPG development. MLPG's main strategic objective in Germany and Austria is to achieve, over a short time, a top three position among the largest warehouse developers operating in the German market.