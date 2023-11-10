MLP Group is starting the construction of its first urban logistics and business project in Austria. MLP Business Park Vienna will provide over 53,600 sqm of modern City Logistics space. The project will undergo DGNB 'Gold' certification. The facilities will be delivered for occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2024.

MLP Group is beginning its expansion into the Austrian market. With the necessary building permit secured, the company has started the development of its first urban logistics and business park in Vienna. MLP Business Park Vienna will ultimately comprise four buildings, offering a total of about 53,600 sqm of modern space. Tenants will be able to lease units starting from around 3,100 sqm in size. The space offered by the new project will primarily cater to urban logistics, e-commerce, and light manufacturing operators, including companies specialising in car sales, assembly, and servicing.

The project is slated for completion and delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024. The commercialisation of the space offered by the project is being managed by the consulting agencies CBRE and OTTO Immobilien.

'The thriving Austrian market is a key development direction for us, complementing our portfolio of modern warehouse space in the German market, a priority for our international expansion. Austria currently faces a significant shortage of warehouse space, with new projects typically finding tenants quickly. The highest demand is concentrated in and around Vienna, which bolsters our confidence in the success of this project,' noted Radosław T. Krochta, President of the Management Board of MLP Group S.A.

'After months of preparations, we are now commencing the construction of a state-of-the-art last-mile logistics complex. Our prime location within the Vienna metropolitan area, cutting-edge architectural design, and the implementation of top-notch sustainable solutions will ensure the swift commercialisation of the available space. We are already holding negotiations with globally recognised prospective tenants,' added Peter Falb, Commercial Director of MLP Group in Austria.

In line with its strategy to integrate sustainable solutions, MLP Group is committed to achieving a minimum DGNB Gold certification for the facility. In pursuit of this goal, the developer intends to incorporate a photovoltaic system with a peak power of at least 2.5 MW to provide low-carbon energy and install charging stations for electric vehicles. The project will be connected to the district heating system and will feature green relaxation areas on its grounds. Users will have access to 278 designated parking spaces for passenger cars.

MLP Business Park Vienna is situated on a 10-hectare site, approximately 13 kilometres from the centre of Vienna, with excellent connectivity to the S2/A23 motorway. Vienna Schwechat Airport is about 23 kilometres away, and public bus and train services are available nearby.

In keeping with its build & hold strategy, MLP Group retains completed logistics parks in its portfolio and manages them. All projects undertaken by MLP Group are distinguished by very attractive locations of the logistics parks, application of built-to-suit solutions, and support given to tenants during the lease term.