  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  MLP Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLG   PLMLPGR00017

MLP GROUP S.A.

(MLG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MLP S A : Leading manufacturer of plastic components becomes new tenant at MLP Łódź

08/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
Wirthwein Polska, member of the worldwide Wirthwein group, has joined as a tenant at MLP Łódź. The company will lease more than 6,000 sqm of manufacturing and office space.

Wirthwein Polska has signed a contract with MLP Group. At the modern logistics centre MLP Łódź it will take up more than 6,000 sqm, of which 5,600 sqm will be used as manufacturing and storage space and the rest as staff amenities and office space.

The project will break ground in September 2021, and the delivery of the finished facility is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The MPL Łódź park is being built according to the latest trends in the warehouse property market. MLP Group focuses on projects fitting into the sustainable development strategy. Sustainability has become a daily commitment for the developer, which has been making consistent efforts to minimise its adverse environmental footprint. The project will be carried out using advanced sustainable development solutions, generating energy and other savings.

Wirthwein Polska is the largest subsidiary of the global Wirthwein group, which has 22 branches worldwide, including in Poland, Germany, Spain, China, the US, and Turkey. The company operates in the household appliances, automotive, railway, and electrotechnical sectors. Wirthwein manufactures plastic elements using the latest technologies and is a leader among manufacturers of plastic components. www.wirthwein.pl

'Another transaction executed in a short time from the launch of the Łódź project, confirms the quality of our business offering and partnering approach. We always seek to be very flexible in responding to our clients' individual needs, so our new business partner will receive a facility that fully meets its requirements and expectations. It is also worth noting that thanks to its central location, MLP Łódź attracts a lot of interest from Polish and foreign investors. Apart from benefitting from the park's excellent location in the heart of Europe, the future tenants, and in particular their employees, will be able to use convenient public transport,' said Agnieszka Góźdź, Sales Director at MLP Group S.A.

'Our new location in Łódź is another step that confirms Wirthwein's strong growth in Poland. We are regularly launching new projects, including for the automotive and household appliances industries, which shows that we have earned high customer trust. MLP Group's professional support, from request for proposal to implementation, makes us feel safe and shows that the decision we made was the right one for our business,' said Krzysztof Gorzechowski, Director Sales Poland at Wirthwein Polska.

MLP Łódź is a modern logistics and distribution centre located in the Widzew district in the south-eastern part of Łódź, only 4 km from the A1 motorway, connecting Łódź with the Tricity, and about 20 km (a ten-minute drive) from the A2 motorway (Berlin-Poznań-Warsaw). The project is sited on a land plot spanning approximately 16.5 ha and will ultimately deliver 71,000 sqm of new space. The new centre will be built in keeping with the principles of sustainable development, and the Company's storage facilities will be designed to comply with BREEAM certification requirements. The MLP Łódź logistics complex will focus primarily on tenants operating in the e-commerce, logistics, distribution and light industrial production sectors.

Disclaimer

MLP Group SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 200 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net income 2021 174 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 205 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 646 M 426 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 43,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Radoslaw Tomasz Krochta Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Shimshon Marfogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eytan Levy Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guy Shapira Member-Supervisory Board
Piotr Chajderowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MLP GROUP S.A.-7.23%426
MONTEA34.26%2 375
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD-11.67%1 763
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.89%1 478
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.58%1 224
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED4.27%1 058