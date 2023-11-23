MLP Group has established a partnership with mBank S.A. The bank has committed funds of nearly EUR 12m, which will be allocated for the refinancing of a 32,000-sqm warehouse facility built at the MLP Pruszków II logistics centre. In the transaction mBank S.A. received legal advice from Kycia Legal Banking Finance.

MLP Group has concluded a transaction with mBank S.A. whereby the institution extended a loan of approximately EUR 12m in accordance with the agreed terms. The funds will be used to refinance the D1 warehouse facility built at the MLP Pruszków II logistics centre. The law firm serving as the bank's legal adviser in the transaction was Kycia Legal Banking Finance.

The 32,000-sqm modern warehouse building was completed in the first half of this year, and is now fully occupied. Space within the facility has been leased up by GTV, an international manufacturer of furniture accessories and LED lighting.

The D1 facility is equipped with 38 loading ramps and features a distinctive checkerboard facade in green and Gray. The process of obtaining a BREEAM New Construction certificate of 'Very Good' is under way for the project.

"We are delighted with our developing partnership with mBank. The financing deal we have concluded will enhance our Group's financial stability and secure our ability to sustain dynamic operational growth.Our state-of-the-art warehouse projects, aligned with the Group's sustainable development strategy, are garnering recognition from financing institutions, as evidenced by this recent deal," said Monika Dobosz, CFO & Board Member at MLP Group S.A.

"mBank is pleased to have contributed to the growth of MLP Group's logistics platform through the provision of new financing for their modern warehouse project. Collaboration with our best clients is a top priority for us, and by supporting innovative projects within this segment that meet the highest standards, as confirmed by relevant certifications, we pursue our own sustainable development strategy," said Bartłomiej Czuba, Deputy Head, Structured and Mezzanine Finance at mBank S.A.

"We are very glad that KLBF Kycia Legal had the opportunity to work with mBank and MLP Group. I would like to thank both parties for trusting us with their joint transaction," said Grzegorz Kycia, Partner at Kycia Law Firm.

MLP Pruszków II is a modern logistics centre located in the municipality of Brwinów near Warsaw, five kilometres from Pruszków. With a target leasable space of 420,000 sqm, it is the region's largest logistics complex. Selected buildings have been awarded the prestigious BREEAM certification. In line with MLP Group's ESG strategy, solar PV systems are mounted on rooftops.

MLP Pruszków II has well-developed transport links with central Warsaw as well as the main arteries connecting the capital with other cities. The park is located between local road No. 760 and the A2 motorway, three kilometres from the junction in the Pruszków-Żbików area. The international railway lines located in the hub's vicinity make for excellent logistics conditions both for domestic and international distribution. There is a bus stop on the premises as well as a Nextbike self-service bike rental station.