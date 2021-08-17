Log in
MLP GROUP S.A.

MLP S A : New addition to MLP Group team

08/17/2021
MLP Group, a leading developer on the European warehouse property market, strengthens its team responsible for commercialisation of logistics parks. Ewa Ciołek took up the position of Leasing Manager in early August 2021. She will be in charge of leasing warehouse space in Upper and Lower Silesia and Gorzów Wielkopolski.

MLP Group has bolstered its commercial space leasing department. Ewa Ciołek has joined the Leasing Department team, taking the position of Leasing Manager. At MLP Group, she will be in charge of commercialisation of the logistics parks in Upper and Lower Silesia and Gorzów Wielkopolski.

Ewa Ciołek has five years' experience on the commercial real estate market in Poland. Prior to joining MLP Group she worked as a consultant in Savills' warehouse and industrial department, where she was responsible for acquiring new accounts, handling transactions and negotiating warehouse lease contracts. She worked with FMCG and e-commerce companies and logistics service providers. Ewa Ciołek is a graduate of the Faculty of Neophilology at the University of Warsaw.

The developer is gradually strengthening its position in Europe, focusing on Poland's key regions. Thanks to their attractive locations, MLP Group parks are very popular among prospective and current tenants. In line with its strategy, the Group implements sustainable solutions in its logistics parks to deliver on its commitment to the environment and the comfort of facility users.

MLP Group SA published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 200 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net income 2021 174 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 205 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 629 M 421 M 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 43,8%
Managers and Directors
Radoslaw Tomasz Krochta Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Shimshon Marfogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eytan Levy Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guy Shapira Member-Supervisory Board
Piotr Chajderowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MLP GROUP S.A.-8.19%421
MONTEA27.39%2 266
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD-22.03%1 563
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.66%1 369
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.57%1 285
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED1.02%1 047