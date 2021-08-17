MLP S A : New addition to MLP Group team

MLP Group, a leading developer on the European warehouse property market, strengthens its team responsible for commercialisation of logistics parks. Ewa Ciołek took up the position of Leasing Manager in early August 2021. She will be in charge of leasing warehouse space in Upper and Lower Silesia and Gorzów Wielkopolski.

MLP Group has bolstered its commercial space leasing department. Ewa Ciołek has joined the Leasing Department team, taking the position of Leasing Manager. At MLP Group, she will be in charge of commercialisation of the logistics parks in Upper and Lower Silesia and Gorzów Wielkopolski.

Ewa Ciołek has five years' experience on the commercial real estate market in Poland. Prior to joining MLP Group she worked as a consultant in Savills' warehouse and industrial department, where she was responsible for acquiring new accounts, handling transactions and negotiating warehouse lease contracts. She worked with FMCG and e-commerce companies and logistics service providers. Ewa Ciołek is a graduate of the Faculty of Neophilology at the University of Warsaw.

The developer is gradually strengthening its position in Europe, focusing on Poland's key regions. Thanks to their attractive locations, MLP Group parks are very popular among prospective and current tenants. In line with its strategy, the Group implements sustainable solutions in its logistics parks to deliver on its commitment to the environment and the comfort of facility users.