Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. MLP Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLG   PLMLPGR00017

MLP GROUP S.A.

(MLG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MLP S A : Poznań West to expand to 150,000 sqm

09/14/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MLP Group, a Green Industrial Developer operating on the warehouse property market in Poland, Germany, Austria and Romania, has added a further 10 ha to the land bank of its MLP Poznań West project. The target project area has thus increased to about 150,000 sqm, making it one of the region's largest logistic sites.

'Prompted by the huge popularity of our MLP Poznań West project among both domestic and foreign investors, we have decided to buy adjacent land plots to accommodate its further expansion. Excellent location, well-developed infrastructure and the availability of qualified workforce is what drives the region's development and boosts its attractiveness. Since the Poznań market is now considered one of the most attractive investment regions, we are comfortable building here on a speculative basis. Given the strong interest in warehouse space for lease in this location, I am convinced we will quickly commercialise the project. Its clear advantage lies in the environmentally sustainable solutions we now deploy as a standard in all our projects, as part of our commitment to the environment, but also to the comfort of occupants,' said Agnieszka Góźdź, Sales Director at MLP Group S.A.

The enlarged MLP Poznań West park will cover a total area of approximately 29 ha and will ultimately offer around 150,000 sqm of state-of-the-art warehouse and office space. Over 29,000 sqm have already been delivered. At the moment, more facilities are under construction with a total area of 43,000 sqm and about 78,000 sqm still remain to be built. The site is the best logistic location in the region of Poznań. The project is being driven by the huge interest from prospective tenants, fuelling its fast expansion. The first facility of MLP Poznań West was built in 2019. The 8,800 sqm building, complete with a sorting area and cross-docking warehouse, was delivered to InPost. Another facility comprising 12,000 sqm of manufacturing and warehouse space was built in 2020, and in 2021 a third facility with a total space of nearly 8,500 sqm was completed, featuring a cold room equipped with an advanced quick-freezing chamber.

The logistic centre is being developed in line with the principles of sustainable construction, with all buildings BREEAM certified. Concern for the environment is already the cornerstone of the Company's activity. The park's design includes many advanced solutions, such as roof mounted photovoltaic panels, facilities for cyclists, EV charging stations and insect houses. The developer will provide glazing in the office space to increase daylighting and ensure better working conditions for staff. Also, the actual facility will be used to develop a digital model for the building operation, enhanced with its physical features, technical parameters, and information about fittings and equipment in place. The Asset Information Model (AIM) will be used for administrating and controlling facility systems. The developer aims to make technological innovations an economic advantage influencing decisions to select a particular property.

MLP Poznań West is a state-of-the-art distribution centre conveniently located on the western side of Poznań, at the S11 expressway and only 7 km from the A2 motorway and S11 junction. It is also very close to the Poznań-Ławica airport.The project is being developed in line with current trends prevailing on the warehouse property market. The target tenant group includes primarily e-commerce, logistics, distribution and light industrial manufacturing companies. Ultimately, it will offer approximately 150,000 sqm of cutting-edge warehouse and office space.

Disclaimer

MLP Group SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MLP GROUP S.A.
03:12aMLP S A : Poznań West to expand to 150,000 sqm
PU
09/03MLP SE : Correction of a release from 08/07/2019 according to Article 40, Sectio..
DJ
09/02MLP S A : Business Park Berlin ready for use
PU
08/31NEUBERGER BERMAN MLP AND ENERGY INCO : Income Fund Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0...
MT
08/31MLP S A : Leading manufacturer of plastic components becomes new tenant at MLP &..
PU
08/26MLP S A : Group reports strong performance improvement in the first half of 2021
PU
08/25Mlp Group S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
08/24MLP S A : Group is green developer
PU
08/17MLP S A : New addition to MLP Group team
PU
08/13MLP AG : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MLP GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 200 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net income 2021 174 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 205 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 577 M 409 M 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart MLP GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
MLP Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MLP GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 73,80 PLN
Average target price 95,00 PLN
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Radoslaw Tomasz Krochta Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Shimshon Marfogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eytan Levy Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guy Shapira Member-Supervisory Board
Piotr Chajderowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MLP GROUP S.A.-11.08%409
MONTEA29.75%2 313
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD-8.37%1 840
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.29%1 429
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.88%1 219
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED0.68%1 059