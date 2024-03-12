Uni-logistics, an operator specialising in sea, rail, air and road freight forwarding, has extended its current lease covering some 2,900 sqm of modern warehouse space at MLP Pruszków I. The tenant was assisted in the renegotiations by Newmark Polska, a real estate advisory firm.

MLP Group has signed a new contract with its existing client, under which Uni-logistics has extended the lease of approximately 2,900 sqm of space at MLP Pruszków I, the logistics centre near Warsaw, for further years. Approximately 2,850 sqm of that space is used for warehousing purposes, while 60 sqm serves as staff amenity and office areas. Representing the tenant in the contract conclusion was Newmark Polska, a real estate advisory firm.

Uni-logistics is an operator present on the international market since 2007. The company's business is in the TFL (Transport, Forwarding and Logistics) industry. To support its operations, it maintains a network of its own logistic warehouses and customs brokerage department. As a result, the company is able to efficiently provide comprehensive transport services for a diverse range of goods, including pharmaceuticals and oversized loads.

"The MLP Pruszków I logistics centre is our first and one of our most popular projects, which remains fully occupied. Unfortunately, it does not allow for further expansion, which is why almost all tenants regularly extend their contracts. Any space that becomes vacant is promptly taken up by new or existing occupants. Although it is our oldest logistics centre, the facilities are being consistently upgraded and adapted to our exacting internal standards," said Agnieszka Góźdź, Member of the Management Board and Chief Development Officer at MLP Group S.A.

"Uni-logistics is a vigorously growing business, driven by our commitment to providing customised services. This approach allows us to flexibly tailor our offerings to meet the specific needs of each customer, encompassing sea, air and road freight forwarding, integrated and complemented with handling and storage solutions. We are extremely satisfied with MLP Pruszków I as the strategic location of our warehouse, which is also appreciated by our customers. The involvement of advisors from Newmark Polska has helped us achieve attractive terms aligned with our business goals," said Kamil Walukiewicz, Contract Logistics Business Development Manager at Uni-logistics.

"Uni-logistics entrusted us again with their confidence, engaging our services in renegotiation of their contract at MLP's urban logistics park in Pruszków. The combination of attractive incentives, additional fit-out work on the facility and MLP's flexible approach to the process enabled us to negotiate lease terms that are favourable to Uni-logistics, resulting in extension of their contract," said Jakub Dudkiewicz, Senior Associate at Newmark Polska's Industrial & Warehouse Department.

Part of MLP Group's portfolio of logistics centres, MLP Pruszków I is extremely popular with tenants. Its excellent location 19 kilometres from Warsaw and great transport links connecting the centre with other regions in Poland via expressways and highways make it an attractive place for tenants from virtually any industry.

In aggregate, MLP Pruszków I offers almost 170,000 sqm of modern warehouse and manufacturing space that is occupied by close to 40 tenants. During more than two decades of its operation, it has practically become a small town with its own internal infrastructure. The park is located on a fenced area with 24/7 security. Fully solar-powered charging stations for electric cars and hybrids have been set up at the centre. A city bike rental station is also available. The park has a proportionally high percentage of parking spaces and offers clients great potential for future development.

In keeping with its build & hold strategy, MLP Group retains completed logistics parks in its portfolio and manages them. All projects undertaken by MLP Group are distinguished by very attractive locations of the logistics parks, application of built-to-suit solutions, and support given to tenants during the lease term.