MLP S A : Fabryka Form at the MLP Pruszków II park

A company of the interior decoration and furnishing industry has leased nearly 2,500 sqm of modern warehouse and office space at the MLP Pruszków II park. In the negotiations the tenant was represented by a team of experts from the Cresa Polska consultancy.

ProgressiveBG has signed a contract with MLP Group S.A. to lease about 2,500 sqm of modern space: approximately 2,300 sqm is to be used for warehousing purposes, while the rest will house office and staff facilities. The unit will be tailored to the exact needs of the tenant and will be fully BREEAM certified in line with the company's standard practice.

Delivery of the finished facility has been scheduled for August 2021.

The online shop operated by Fabryka Form (operated by the ProgressiveBG company) has been present on the Polish market since 2005. It offers beautiful and functional products of world-renowned designers, one-of-a-kind living room accessories, Scandinavian design at its best, modern, minimalist stainless steel items, and unique lamps from Italian manufacturers. Best quality products, top service culture, fast delivery, and customer satisfaction are the main objectives of FFwww.fabrykaform.pl

'Demand for warehousing space is not going down, and our MLP Pruszków II project is very popular with existing and prospective customers alike. That is why we were not afraid to engage in the speculative development of this centre. Thanks to this approach, we were able to meet the expectations of the new tenant, who will receive a facility tailored to its individual needs in a very short time.I am confident the cooperation that got off to such an excellent start stands a strong chance to turn into a long-term relationship,' said Tomasz Pietrzak, Senior Leasing Manager at MLP Group S.A.

'We were looking for a modern warehouse for Fabryka Form that would handle online orders. The company has regular employees for whom commuting to the workplace is an important factor. Immediate availability of new space for occupancy and an opportunity to expand to accommodate the firm's rapid growth were key. The landlord has provided a flexible option to increase the size of leased space. We are delighted that were able to meet our client's requirements and negotiate favourable terms of the lease,' said Miłosz Borkowski, Senior Associate, Industrial and Warehouse Department, Cresa Poland.

MLP Pruszków II is a modern logistics centre located in the municipality of Brwinów near Warsaw, five kilometres from Pruszków. With a target leasable space of about 359,000 sqm, it will be the region's largest logistics complex. Thanks to its flexible ability to cater to individual tenant needs, the centre can meet the requirements of clients representing various industries. MLP Pruszków II has well-developed transport links with central Warsaw as well as the main arteries connecting the capital with other cities. The park is located between local road No. 760 and the A2 motorway, three kilometres from the junction in the Pruszków-Żbików area. The international railway lines located in the hub's vicinity make for excellent logistics conditions both for domestic and international distribution.