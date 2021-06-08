Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. MLP Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLG   PLMLPGR00017

MLP GROUP S.A.

(MLG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/07
76.2 PLN   0.00%
03:47aMLP S A  : Fabryka Form at the MLP Pruszków II park
PU
06/02MLP AG  : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
05/31MLP S A  : Group's revenue up 17% in Q1 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MLP S A : Fabryka Form at the MLP Pruszków II park

06/08/2021 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A company of the interior decoration and furnishing industry has leased nearly 2,500 sqm of modern warehouse and office space at the MLP Pruszków II park. In the negotiations the tenant was represented by a team of experts from the Cresa Polska consultancy.

ProgressiveBG has signed a contract with MLP Group S.A. to lease about 2,500 sqm of modern space: approximately 2,300 sqm is to be used for warehousing purposes, while the rest will house office and staff facilities. The unit will be tailored to the exact needs of the tenant and will be fully BREEAM certified in line with the company's standard practice.

Delivery of the finished facility has been scheduled for August 2021.

The online shop operated by Fabryka Form (operated by the ProgressiveBG company) has been present on the Polish market since 2005. It offers beautiful and functional products of world-renowned designers, one-of-a-kind living room accessories, Scandinavian design at its best, modern, minimalist stainless steel items, and unique lamps from Italian manufacturers. Best quality products, top service culture, fast delivery, and customer satisfaction are the main objectives of FFwww.fabrykaform.pl

'Demand for warehousing space is not going down, and our MLP Pruszków II project is very popular with existing and prospective customers alike. That is why we were not afraid to engage in the speculative development of this centre. Thanks to this approach, we were able to meet the expectations of the new tenant, who will receive a facility tailored to its individual needs in a very short time.I am confident the cooperation that got off to such an excellent start stands a strong chance to turn into a long-term relationship,' said Tomasz Pietrzak, Senior Leasing Manager at MLP Group S.A.

'We were looking for a modern warehouse for Fabryka Form that would handle online orders. The company has regular employees for whom commuting to the workplace is an important factor. Immediate availability of new space for occupancy and an opportunity to expand to accommodate the firm's rapid growth were key. The landlord has provided a flexible option to increase the size of leased space. We are delighted that were able to meet our client's requirements and negotiate favourable terms of the lease,' said Miłosz Borkowski, Senior Associate, Industrial and Warehouse Department, Cresa Poland.

MLP Pruszków II is a modern logistics centre located in the municipality of Brwinów near Warsaw, five kilometres from Pruszków. With a target leasable space of about 359,000 sqm, it will be the region's largest logistics complex. Thanks to its flexible ability to cater to individual tenant needs, the centre can meet the requirements of clients representing various industries. MLP Pruszków II has well-developed transport links with central Warsaw as well as the main arteries connecting the capital with other cities. The park is located between local road No. 760 and the A2 motorway, three kilometres from the junction in the Pruszków-Żbików area. The international railway lines located in the hub's vicinity make for excellent logistics conditions both for domestic and international distribution.

Disclaimer

MLP Group SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MLP GROUP S.A.
03:47aMLP S A  : Fabryka Form at the MLP Pruszków II park
PU
06/02MLP AG  : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
05/31MLP S A  : Group's revenue up 17% in Q1 2021
PU
05/19MLP S A  : FIRST LETTING OF 2,900 SQUARE METRES IN THE “MLP BUSINESS PARK ..
PU
05/13MLP S A  : Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity store leases space from MLP Grou..
PU
05/11MLP S A  : Group strengthens its team, Karol Kondrat promoted
PU
05/03MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE  : Earnings Flash (MLP) MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY Post..
MT
04/27DGAP-ADHOC : MLP SE: Q1 2021: Preliminary EBIT recorded by MLP SE significantly ..
DJ
04/20MLP AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
04/15MLP S A  : New tenant at MLP Business Park Poznań
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 187 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net income 2020 175 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 072 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 503 M 410 M 410 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart MLP GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
MLP Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MLP GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 92,00 PLN
Last Close Price 76,20 PLN
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Radoslaw Tomasz Krochta Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Shimshon Marfogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eytan Levy Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guy Shapira Member-Supervisory Board
Piotr Chajderowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MLP GROUP S.A.-8.19%410
MONTEA8.06%1 946
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD-7.71%1 722
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.24%1 562
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA S.A.B. DE C.V.6.47%1 403
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED-2.90%1 032