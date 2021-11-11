Analyst presentation on results of the 1st nine months and 3rd quarter 2021

Business figures 9M/Q3 2021
Reinhard Loose
Chief Financial Officer
Wiesloch, November 11, 2021
Agenda
-
Highlights 9M/Q3 2021
-
Key financial figures 9M/Q3 2021
-
Consultants and clients
-
Summary and outlook
-
Questions and answers
|
2
|
MLP 9M/Q3 2021 Business figures
Highlights 9M/Q3 2021
-
At € 47.3 million after nine months, EBIT is significantly above the previous year's level; a strong increase was also recorded in the third quarter
-
9M: Total revenue up significantly by 20 % and reach a new all-time high of € 632.2 million
-
9M: Revenue increases in all consulting fields, above all in real estate brokerage (plus 53 %) and wealth management (plus 35 %)
-
Forecast for 2021: As already communicated, EBIT anticipated significantly above the upper end of the corridor of € 55 to 61 million
-
MLP confirms planning for 2022: anticipated EBIT of € 75 to 85 million
|
3
|
MLP 9M/Q3 2021 Business figures
Rise in total revenue by 20 % (9M) and 27 % (Q3)
|
Total revenue 9M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in € million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
632.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
525.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
487.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
411.8
|
406.0
|
|
|
|
|
418.6
|
440.7
|
462.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
373.1
|
|
348.8
|
356.5
|
355.3
|
|
369.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
346.7
|
345.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
338.8
|
344.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Each as at September 30
|
5
|
MLP 9M/Q3 2021 Business figures
632.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
608.8
|
618.4
|
|
|
210.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203.7
|
206.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
13.8
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2021
|
|
|
9M 2021
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
Commission income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
|
