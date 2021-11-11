Log in
Präsentation Analysten 9M/Q3 2021
PU
Analyst presentation on results of the 1st nine months and 3rd quarter 2021
PU
Quarterly group statement for the first nine months 2021
PU
Analyst presentation on results of the 1st nine months and 3rd quarter 2021

11/11/2021 | 08:47am EST
Business figures 9M/Q3 2021

Reinhard Loose

Chief Financial Officer

Wiesloch, November 11, 2021

Agenda

  • Highlights 9M/Q3 2021
  • Key financial figures 9M/Q3 2021
  • Consultants and clients
  • Summary and outlook
  • Questions and answers

2

MLP 9M/Q3 2021 Business figures

Highlights 9M/Q3 2021

  • At € 47.3 million after nine months, EBIT is significantly above the previous year's level; a strong increase was also recorded in the third quarter
  • 9M: Total revenue up significantly by 20 % and reach a new all-time high of € 632.2 million
  • 9M: Revenue increases in all consulting fields, above all in real estate brokerage (plus 53 %) and wealth management (plus 35 %)
  • Forecast for 2021: As already communicated, EBIT anticipated significantly above the upper end of the corridor of € 55 to 61 million
  • MLP confirms planning for 2022: anticipated EBIT of € 75 to 85 million

3

MLP 9M/Q3 2021 Business figures

Agenda

  • Highlights 9M/Q3 2021
  • Key financial figures 9M/Q3 2021
  • Consultants and clients
  • Summary and outlook
  • Questions and answers

4

MLP 9M/Q3 2021 Business figures

Rise in total revenue by 20 % (9M) and 27 % (Q3)

Total revenue 9M

in € million

632.2

525.4

487.3

411.8

406.0

418.6

440.7

462.5

373.1

348.8

356.5

355.3

369.5

346.7

345.4

338.8

344.7

2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Each as at September 30

5

MLP 9M/Q3 2021 Business figures

632.2

608.8

618.4

210.4

203.7

206.9

9.6

3.2

3.5

13.8

Q3 2021

9M 2021

Revenue

Commission income

Interest income

Other revenue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MLP SE published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MLP SE
Financials
Sales 2021 864 M 991 M 991 M
Net income 2021 48,4 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net cash 2021 878 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 965 M 1 113 M 1 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 044
Free-Float 68,0%
Technical analysis trends MLP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,83 €
Average target price 9,63 €
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Loose Head-Finance
Peter Lütke-Bornefeld Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Lautenschläger Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Michael Dill Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MLP SE63.52%1 113
BLACKSTONE INC.115.18%99 662
KKR & CO. INC.87.87%44 502
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC10.26%23 493
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.89.09%20 671
AMUNDI17.52%18 329