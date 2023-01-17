CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 2nd interim announcement
In the time period from January 9, 2023 until and including January 13, 2023, a number of 49,046 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.