CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 9, 2023 until and including January 13, 2023, a number of 49,046 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 09/01/2023 9,162 5.3091 10/01/2023 9,351 5.4158 11/01/2023 9,609 5.4008 12/01/2023 10,146 5.3759 13/01/2023 10,778 5.3621

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including January 13, 2023 amounts to 92,562 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.