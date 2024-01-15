CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
January 15, 2024 at 09:07 am EST
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 2nd interim announcement
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
15.01.2024 / 15:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 2nd interim announcement
In the time period from January 8, 2024 until and including January 12, 2024, a number of 92,836 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Average price (EUR)
January 8, 2024
19,805
5.3348
January 9, 2024
19,323
5.3419
January 10, 2024
19,164
5.3916
January 11, 2024
17,488
5.3658
January 12, 2024
17,056
5.3736
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including January 12, 2024 amounts to 177,104 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
15.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
MLP SE is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the investment management and fund operators industries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company which offers financial products and solutions. The Company operates four business segments. The Financial Services segment provides consulting services, insurance, investments, pension provision schemes and loans, as well as contract brokering concerning these financial services, among others. In addition, this segment includes portfolio management, trustee credit business and credit card business. The Feri segment covers wealth and investment consulting. The Holding business segment covers the Company's internal services and activities. The Non-Life Insurance segment covers underwriting. All segments are active in Germany, whereas the Feri segment also operates in Luxembourg. The Company operates MLP Finanzdienstleistungen AG, FERI AG, TPC GmbH and the DOMCURA Group as wholly owned subsidiaries.