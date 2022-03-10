Log in
    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
MLP : Analystenkonferenz zum Jahresendergebnis 2021

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
FY 2021 business figures

Wiesloch, March 10, 2022

Highlights FY 2021

  • FY 2021: Total revenue increased for the eighth year in succession, setting new all- time high at € 934.5 million
  • Particularly strong gains recorded in real estate brokerage (up 59 percent) and wealth management (up 36 percent) - significantly higher performance-based compensation than planned
  • Despite challenging framework conditions and ongoing investments, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) significantly above the previous year's level at € 96.8 million (2020: € 59.4 million)
  • Executive Board proposes dividend of 30 cents per share (2020: 23 cents)
  • Further development of MLP resolutely driven forward - past financial year as a further, particularly successful intermediate step

2

Extended value creation within the MLP Group

Expansion of business

Strong brands in their

Old-age

respective business field:

relations with growing

range of services

provision

in the network

Wealth

Clients* Insurance

management

Intensive networking and further knowledge transfer among specialists from the Group divisions

Real estate

Digitalisation to increase process efficiency for both clients and consultants

*Different client groups within the Group: private clients, family offices, institutional investors, companies, brokers and other intermediaries etc.

3

FY 2021: Total revenue reaches new all-time high

In € million

Total revenue

1,000

900

800

708.8

700

767.3

730.4

934.5

894.6

Proportion of recurring revenue

2005

629.8

628.2

600

532.1

545.5

554.3

Revenue

30%

500

499.0

400

300

200

100

0

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

745.5

15.2

21.8

2020

907.3

12.7

27.2

2021

Commission income

Revenue from interest income

Other revenue

2021

59%

4

FY 2021: Wealth management and real estate brokerage with particularly strong growth

Revenue in € million

Wealth management

+35.9%

FY: 356.1 (262.1)

Q4: 106.3 (76.5) | +39.0%

Old-age provision

+12.6%

FY: 241.7 (214.6)

Q4: 103.8 (90.1) | +15.2%

Non-life insurance

+9.0%

Q4: 28.1 (26.7) | +5.2%

FY: 149.5 (137.2)

Real estate brokerage

+59.0%

FY: 62.8 (39.5)

Q4: 23.1 (13.5) | +71.1%

Revenue breakdown:

26.6%

(28.8%)

16.5%

(18.4%)

6.9%

39.2%

(5.3%)

(35.2%)

6.0%

(6.8%)

2.8% (2.9%)

1.4% (2.0%)

0.6% (0.6%)

Health insurance

FY: 54.4 (50.6)+7.5%

Q4: 13.6 (13.5) | +0.7%

Loans and mortgages*

FY: 25.0 (21.8) +14.7%

Q4: 9.1 (8.2) | +11.0%

Interest income

-16.4%

FY: 12.7 (15.2)

Q4: 3.1 (3.5)

| -11.4%

Other commissions and fees

+13.0%

FY: 5.2 (4.6)

Q4: 1.8 (1.6)

| +12.5%

Previous year's values in brackets

*Excluding MLP Hyp

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

MLP SE published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
