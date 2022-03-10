MLP : Analystenkonferenz zum Jahresendergebnis 2021

FY 2021 business figures
Wiesloch, March 10, 2022
Highlights FY 2021
Extended value creation within the MLP Group
Expansion of business
Strong brands in their
Old-age
respective business field:
relations with growing
range of services
provision
in the network
Wealth
Clients* Insurance
management
Intensive networking and further knowledge transfer among specialists from the Group divisions
Real estate
Digitalisation to increase process efficiency for both clients and consultants
*Different client groups within the Group: private clients, family offices, institutional investors, companies, brokers and other intermediaries etc.
FY 2021: Total revenue reaches new all-time high
In € million
Total revenue
1,000
900
800
708.8
700
767.3
730.4
934.5
894.6
Proportion of recurring revenue
2005
629.8
628.2
600
532.1
545.5
554.3
Revenue
30%
500
499.0
400
300
200
100
0
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
745.5
15.2
21.8
2020
907.3
12.7
27.2
2021
Commission income
Revenue from interest income
Other revenue
59%
FY 2021: Wealth management and real estate brokerage with particularly strong growth
Revenue in € million
Wealth management
+35.9%
FY: 356.1 (262.1)
Q4: 106.3 (76.5) | +39.0%
Old-age provision
+12.6%
FY: 241.7 (214.6)
Q4: 103.8 (90.1) | +15.2%
Non-life insurance
+9.0%
Q4: 28.1 (26.7) | +5.2%
FY: 149.5 (137.2)
Real estate brokerage
+59.0%
FY: 62.8 (39.5)
Q4: 23.1 (13.5) | +71.1%
Revenue breakdown:
26.6%
(28.8%)
16.5%
(18.4%)
6.9%
39.2%
(5.3%)
(35.2%)
6.0%
(6.8%)
2.8% (2.9%)
1.4% (2.0%)
0.6% (0.6%)
Health insurance
FY: 54.4 (50.6)+7.5%
Q4: 13.6 (13.5) | +0.7%
Loans and mortgages*
FY: 25.0 (21.8) +14.7%
Q4: 9.1 (8.2) | +11.0%
Interest income
-16.4%
FY: 12.7 (15.2)
Q4: 3.1 (3.5)
| -11.4%
Other commissions and fees
+13.0%
FY: 5.2 (4.6)
Q4: 1.8 (1.6)
| +12.5%
Previous year's values in brackets
*Excluding MLP Hyp
