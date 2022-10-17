MLP : Management Roadshow USA

MLP SE - Tailored solutions for all financial questions
Roadshow USA
October 2022
Agenda
01
02
03
MLP at a glance
Business performance H1 2022
Outlook
We enable people and companies to
make better financial decisions.
Mission MLP Group
Leading financial advisory group with about 590,000 family and corporate clients
INDEPENDENT
Independent advice that help our clients make better financial decisions - from asset management and old-age provision to insurance and real estate.
DIVERSIFIED
Diversified provider of premium financial and wealth management services with strong B2C and B2B brands.
UNIQUE
Unique advisory and sales competence. Over 4,000 employees and consultants serve an attractive client portfolio of 590,000 increasingly affluent and high net worth individuals, SMEs and institutional investors.
Revenues 2021EBIT 2021
€ 935m
€ 97m
(+22% yoy)
(+63% yoy)
Non-life insurance volume
Total AuM
Dec 31,2021
Dec 31,2021
€ 555m
€ 57bn
(+29%)
(+33%)
Diversified advisory portfolio with leading
B2C and B2B brands
Real estate
7%
Wealth management
40%
FY 2021
Insurance
23%
€895m
Commission
income
Old-age provision
Other (e.g. financing)
3%
27%
