Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MLP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:03 2022-10-17 pm EDT
5.085 EUR   -3.51%
01:43pMlp : Management Roadshow USA
PU
09/12Mlp Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/12Mlp Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MLP : Management Roadshow USA

10/17/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MLP SE - Tailored solutions for all financial questions

Roadshow USA

October 2022

Agenda

01

02

03

MLP at a glance

Business performance H1 2022

Outlook

2

Roadshow USA, October 2022

We enable people and companies to

make better financial decisions.

Mission MLP Group

3

Roadshow USA, October 2022

Leading financial advisory group with about 590,000 family and corporate clients

INDEPENDENT

Independent advice that help our clients make better financial decisions - from asset management and old-age provision to insurance and real estate.

DIVERSIFIED

Diversified provider of premium financial and wealth management services with strong B2C and B2B brands.

UNIQUE

Unique advisory and sales competence. Over 4,000 employees and consultants serve an attractive client portfolio of 590,000 increasingly affluent and high net worth individuals, SMEs and institutional investors.

Revenues 2021EBIT 2021

€ 935m

€ 97m

(+22% yoy)

(+63% yoy)

Non-life insurance volume

Total AuM

Dec 31,2021

Dec 31,2021

€ 555m

€ 57bn

(+29%)

(+33%)

4

Roadshow USA, October 2022

Diversified advisory portfolio with leading

B2C and B2B brands

Real estate

7%

Wealth management

40%

FY 2021

Insurance

23%

€895m

Commission

income

Old-age provision

Other (e.g. financing)

3%

27%

5

Roadshow USA, October 2022

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

MLP SE published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 17:41:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MLP SE
01:43pMlp : Management Roadshow USA
PU
09/12Mlp Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/12Mlp Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/15MLP SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/11Transcript : MLP SE, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11Mlp : Analyst presentation on results of the 1st half-year and 2nd quarter 2022
PU
08/11Mlp : Report for the 1st half-year and the 2nd quarter 2022
PU
08/11Mlp : Präsentation Analysten H1/Q2 2022
PU
08/11Mlp Se : H1: MLP Group remains on track
EQ
08/11MLP SE Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MLP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 986 M 961 M 961 M
Net income 2022 56,0 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net cash 2022 1 429 M 1 392 M 1 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 576 M 565 M 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 209
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MLP SE
Duration : Period :
MLP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MLP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,27 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 99,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Loose Head-Finance
Peter Lütke-Bornefeld Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Lautenschläger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Michael Dill Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MLP SE-38.51%561
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-21.66%37 251
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-15.31%10 431
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-20.52%7 062
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.73%4 838
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-23.09%3 290