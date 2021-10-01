DGAP-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast MLP SE: MLP SE anticipates to significantly exceed its own EBIT forecast for 2021, as well as to record significantly higher Q3 EBIT for 2021 than in the previous year 01-Oct-2021 / 19:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the third quarter of 2021, MLP SE recorded significantly higher performance-based compensation than previously projected. With positive overall performance in its consulting fields, the MLP Group therefore anticipates to significantly exceed its current EBIT forecast for 2021 (upper end of the corridor from EUR 55 to 61 million), as well as to record significantly higher EBIT for Q3 2021 than in the same period of the previous year (Q3 2020: EUR 8.1 million).

Performance-based compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in income. The sales revenue effect of the performance-based compensation in the third quarter of 2021 is around EUR 17 million. In the same period of the previous year (Q3 2020), MLP recorded a sales revenue effect from performance-based compensation of EUR 8.0 million.

Based on the successful business development recorded in the first half of 2021, MLP has already specified its EBIT forecast for the financial year 2021 on August 12, 2021, stating that it would probably reach the upper end of the announced corridor of EUR 55 to 61 million.

MLP will report the full financial figures for the third quarter of 2021 on November 11 as scheduled.

Performance-based compensation and EBIT represent alternative KPIs, which are described in further detail at:

https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/

Contact/notifying person: Jan Berg Head of Corporate Communications Tel: +49 (0)6222 308 4595 E-mail: jan.berg@mlp.de

