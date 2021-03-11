Log in
MLP SE

(MLP)
MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2021
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.03.2021 / 09:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2020/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2020/

11.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1174786  11.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1174786&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 744 M 888 M 888 M
Net income 2020 34,4 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net cash 2020 368 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 761 M 905 M 907 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart MLP SE
Duration : Period :
MLP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MLP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,00 €
Last Close Price 7,01 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg Chairman-Management Board
Peter Lütke-Bornefeld Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Michael Dill Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Schlingermann Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Beer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MLP SE29.81%905
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.7.01%46 031
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.94%23 258
AMUNDI-1.20%15 803
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.5.96%13 171
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.15.55%12 712
