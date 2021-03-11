MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03/11/2021 | 03:05am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
11.03.2021 / 09:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: